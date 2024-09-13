News Americas, New York, NY, Fri. September 13, 2024: Acclaimed Caribbean-born jazz artist Marie-Claire Giraud has been named the winner in the Jazz category at the prestigious 2024 InterContinental Music Awards, (ICMA).

Caribbean-born jazz singer Marie-Claire Giraud

These global awards celebrate outstanding musical talent across diverse genres, recognizing artists from all over the world.

Marie-Claire, originally from Dominica and raised in the Bronx, expressed her excitement at receiving this recognition. “Winning ‘Best of America Jazz’ for my original song Chasin’ Rainbows is incredible because it means more people will hear my song, which is all about positivity and never giving up on your dreams,” she said.

The 2024 ICMA competition attracted submissions from over 55 countries, highlighting the rich diversity of musical talent across the globe. A total of 116 winners were selected across genres such as Flamenco, Reggae, New Age, Asian Pop, and Jazz, with entries divided into geographic regions to spotlight talent from Africa, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East.

“We celebrated not just individual melodies, but a harmonious global symphony where artists from different cultures, time zones, and backgrounds shared their voices and stories,” said Shahed Mohseni, Founder and Executive Director of ICMA.

Judges for the awards included top professionals from Hollywood’s music, entertainment, film, and media industries. They evaluated entries based on originality, composition, production quality, and overall message. Winners, including Marie-Claire, will receive prizes such as scholarships, mentoring sessions, promotional support, and official ICMA awards.

Marie-Claire is currently working on her upcoming jazz album Caravan with Plaid Dog Recording, set for release in late October 2024. A seasoned performer, she regularly appears with renowned pianists Jon Davis and Matt Baker at the Scarlet Jazz Lounge in New York City. Her previous performances include her acclaimed one-woman show The Great American Songbook at the Movies and headlining at Maui’s Jazz Maui Sunset Jazz Series.

Beyond her jazz career, Marie-Claire has graced iconic venues like Carnegie Hall, the Barclays Center, and Madison Square Garden. She has also performed at international festivals such as the Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival and Cartagena Jazz Festival.

A recipient of several accolades, including the NYC Caribbean Heritage Award and recognition from the NAACP for her career achievements and community service, Marie-Claire continues to inspire through her music and advocacy.

For more updates on her upcoming performances, visit her official website at marie-clairegiraud.com.