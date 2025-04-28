News Americas, New York, NY, April 28, 2025: The government of St. Kitts and Nevis has officially launched the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA), aimed at establishing and managing safe, legal access to cannabis for adult patients over the age of 21 who suffer from health conditions that may benefit from cannabis-based treatments.

MCA Chairperson, Mrs. Jihan Williams-Knight, emphasized the Authority’s dual mission to expand access and education while vigilantly preventing cannabis misuse and safeguarding vulnerable populations.

“It is our job as the Medicinal Cannabis Authority to navigate legal nuances, address public health concerns, and dispel negative stigmas to ensure that access to medicinal cannabis is clear, transparent, and never unreasonably denied,” Williams-Knight stated.

Agriculture Minister Samal Duggins, who oversees the Medicinal Cannabis Authority, hailed the launch as a transformative milestone.

“We stand at a truly exciting moment, entering the global medicinal cannabis industry with the advantage of insight, experience, and readiness,” Duggins said. He credited years of advocacy by the Rastafarian community and announced a major policy move in their favor.

“Based on the Rastafari Rights Recognition Act 2023, the Authority has decided that licensing fees for Rastafarians will be waived and will be completely free. This is not just the establishment of an institution—it is a commitment to fairness, respect, and historical acknowledgment,” Duggins added.

The government noted that the launch of the MCA marks a new era of progressive policymaking in St. Kitts and Nevis, rooted in science, community advocacy, and national development.

“With a regulatory framework tailored to the Federation’s unique context, St. Kitts and Nevis is positioning itself as a leader in the Caribbean and beyond in the responsible deployment of medicinal cannabis,” the government stated.

Three other Caribbean nations have Cannabis authorities: Jamaica, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.