By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Mon. April 28, 2025: Thousands of miles away from the U.S. and the Caribbean, I recently found myself standing in a country that has turned desert into a dazzling oasis of ambition and innovation — the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

My journey took me first to Abu Dhabi for the AIM Congress 2025, and then to Dubai for the International Property Show (IPS) 2025. These two of seven Emirates are nothing short of a masterclass in precision, progress, and paradox.

Construction includes focus on green and sustainability in Dubai. (Felicia J. Persaud image)

First Impressions: Architecture, Infrastructure, and Greenery

The first thing that strikes you is the stunning architecture, world-class infrastructure, and unexpected lush greenery thriving in a desert environment that is also a significant global oil producer and exporter. But the heat is undeniable — at 9:30 a.m., temperatures were already at 83°F under a hazy sky that hinted at poor air quality. Indoors, however, the story changes. Air conditioning is set to near-arctic levels, making even a full suit feel comfortable. Here, everything is about comfort, control, and curated experience.

Abu Dhabi: Sustainability at the Core

Sustainable City on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, it becomes clear that sustainability is not a future goal — it’s the present reality. The city is building green communities that integrate renewable energy, water conservation, and sustainable urban planning. Initiatives like electric buses, solar-powered charging stations, extensive cycling tracks, and carpooling apps reflect a city-wide commitment to lowering emissions and promoting eco-friendly living.

Solar panels now power residential and commercial buildings, and smart grids optimize energy use. Through smart home technology and AI analysis of consumption patterns, residents are encouraged to further conserve resources. Water sustainability is also prioritized through smart irrigation systems, desalination plants powered by renewable energy, and widespread use of treated wastewater for landscaping.

The Green Agenda 2030 guides these efforts, aiming for a 22% reduction in carbon emissions by 2027.

Dubai: Innovation in Overdrive

Dubai takes urban innovation to another level. From composting that nurtures desert trees to a waste-to-energy facility converting municipal waste into electricity, sustainability is at the forefront. Districts are meticulously organized — the Education District, Internet City, Embassy Row — each masterfully executed.

Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050 plans to have 75% of its energy from clean sources by 2050. Smart technologies, green building practices, recycling initiatives, and vast green spaces underpin the city’s rapid growth.

Everywhere you turn, dynamic media walls flash promotions, and Noon delivery scooters zip through traffic, promising deliveries in just 15 minutes. It’s a futuristic, fast-moving city that hasn’t lost sight of its ecological responsibilities.

A Country of Vision and Rules

The UAE’s broader sustainability agenda is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), emphasizing clean energy, food security, education, healthcare, economic growth, healthy ecosystems, and resource efficiency.

At the national level, the UAE is working toward bold economic goals: doubling its GDP to AED 3 trillion by 2031, boosting non-oil exports to AED 800 billion, and raising tourism’s contribution to AED 450 billion. The nation also aspires to become a global talent hub, a leader in cybersecurity, and a top-10 country in key indices like the Human Development Index.

Yet, rules and structure define everyday life. WhatsApp and FaceTime calls are banned. Speeding, littering, and minor infractions are monitored through a network of cameras — reportedly, one every 12 miles. Fines are swift and enforcement is visible. For a Caribbean American like myself, used to a more relaxed vibe, the tight surveillance is an adjustment. But it undeniably contributes to the UAE’s reputation as one of the safest countries in the world.

Honesty and Hospitality

Taxis are abundant, metered, and the drivers incredibly honest. One colleague left her bag in a taxi, and the driver returned it directly to her hotel — a remarkable testament to the culture of integrity.

Diversity and Demographics

Perhaps most striking is the diversity. Emiratis make up only about 10% of the population. The rest is a vibrant mix of Indians, Pakistanis, Filipinos, Africans, and other nationalities, all contributing to the UAE’s booming economy. It reminded me of the Caribbean diaspora — scattered globally but vital wherever we are.

Cricket has become the top sport, followed by horse and camel racing. Meanwhile, Dubai’s gold and spice souks continue to keep cultural heritage alive amid the modern skyline.

Contrasts Between Abu Dhabi and Dubai

While Dubai feels cosmopolitan and lively, Abu Dhabi remains more conservative. Mosques dominate the skyline, and the call to prayer punctuates daily life. Late-night socializing, vaping outdoors, and vibrant nightlife are common in Dubai, but more subdued in the capital.

The Departure: Organized Chaos

Leaving through Dubai International Airport is an experience in itself. Though luxury services like AED 40 concierge bag check exist, navigating multiple security screenings, train rides, and passport controls requires patience — especially for women who must pass through gender-segregated security checks handled with professionalism by hijab-wearing officers.

Final Reflections

Despite the bureaucratic layers, what lingers in my mind is the UAE’s relentless pursuit of sustainability, innovation, and global connectivity. Every inch of Dubai and Abu Dhabi speaks to resilience, reinvention, and resourcefulness — values that resonate with the Caribbean American experience.

The UAE may seem worlds away, but its story mirrors ours: built by immigrants, driven by ambition, and fueled by strategic vision. As one panelist at IPS 2025 aptly put it: “Dubai is a test case for the entire world. It is one of the finest modules globally.”

Maybe, just maybe, we in the US and the Caribbean can take a page or two from their playbook.

