By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, New York, NY, April 27, 2025: If you’re planning a trip to the Middle East, particularly to the dazzling cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, there are several important things you should know — especially if you’re traveling from the Caribbean or the United States.

Downtown Dubai near the World Trade Center. (Felicia J. Persaud image)

1. Prepare for a Long Journey

Flights from New York City or Miami are about 15 hours nonstop via Emirates. Expect to sleep, watch multiple movies, eat, wake up — and still wonder when you’ll arrive.

Abu Dhabi near the Marriott Hotel. (Felicia J. Persaud image)

2. Customs Etiquette

Upon arrival in Dubai, don’t expect much small talk. Customs officers are efficient and often silent, sometimes communicating only through hand signals. Stay observant and follow their lead.

The famous Dubai Frame. (Felicia J. Persaud image)

3. Skip the Bus, Take a Taxi

If you’re heading to Abu Dhabi from Dubai, skip the bus and opt for a taxi. Although it costs about 300 AED (approximately $82 USD), the time saved and the convenience are well worth it.

Amazing architecture is everywhere. (Felicia J. Persaud image)

4. Limited Internet Calls

Voice calls on WhatsApp and FaceTime are restricted. Messaging works, and while a call might sneak through, don’t rely on it.

5. Language and Currency

English is widely spoken and signage is bilingual in English and Arabic. The currency is the Dirham (AED), and the exchange rate is roughly 3.65 AED to 1 USD.

Bluewaters island Dubai. (Felicia J. Persaud image)

6. Cultural Expectations

A mosque in Abu Dhabi. (Felicia J. Persaud image)

Gender Separation: Separate lines for men and women are common at public buildings and airports.

Separate lines for men and women are common at public buildings and airports. Public Displays of Affection: Strictly prohibited, often noted at building entrances.

Strictly prohibited, often noted at building entrances. Dress Code: Conservative attire is expected in Abu Dhabi — cover shoulders and ankles. Dubai is more relaxed but still modest by Western standards.

Conservative attire is expected in Abu Dhabi — cover shoulders and ankles. Dubai is more relaxed but still modest by Western standards. Social Norms: In Abu Dhabi, Arab men typically socialize among themselves and may not engage with women. Dubai, however, feels far more cosmopolitan.

In Abu Dhabi, Arab men typically socialize among themselves and may not engage with women. Dubai, however, feels far more cosmopolitan. Bathrooms: Expect handheld bidets in most restrooms.

Expect handheld bidets in most restrooms. Vaping: Public vaping is common in Dubai among both men and women.

Public vaping is common in Dubai among both men and women. Delivery Scooters: Delivery services like Noon and Careem are everywhere, delivering everything from groceries to meals.

Delivery services like Noon and Careem are everywhere, delivering everything from groceries to meals. Late Nights: Due to the heat, many people dine late — around 10 p.m. — and malls in Dubai are often buzzing with shoppers until 1 a.m.

7. Getting Around

Use the Careem app for easy ride-hailing or opt for metered taxis, which are often cheaper than app-based services.

Construction continues apace in Dubai. (Felicia J. Persaud image)

8. Media and Music

Radio stations primarily broadcast in English and play Western music. The call to prayer is broadcast publicly and becomes a familiar and beautiful part of the daily rhythm.

9. Shopping Tips

Avoid overpriced tourist spots and visit Carrefour for better deals. Be cautious around aggressive street merchants selling perfumes, oils, and souvenirs.

10. Touring and Experiences

Sand duning in the desert of Sharjah. (Felicia J. Persaud image)

Desert Safari: A must-do experience that includes dune bashing, camel rides, and a traditional dinner under the stars. Stick to basic packages and avoid costly upsells.

A must-do experience that includes dune bashing, camel rides, and a traditional dinner under the stars. Stick to basic packages and avoid costly upsells. Hire a Local Guide: The souks (traditional markets) can be overwhelming; a local guide will make your experience smoother.

The souks (traditional markets) can be overwhelming; a local guide will make your experience smoother. Top Attractions: Visit the Dubai Mall, Miracle Garden, and bring home dates, chocolates, Arab perfumes, and traditional shawls.

11. Architectural Marvels, Sustainability, and Real Estate Opportunities

The world’s tallest building – the Burj Khalifah is now in Dubai. (Felicia J. Persaud image)

Prepare to be amazed by the world-class architecture of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where the record-breaking Burj Khalifa towers over a landscape transformed by eco-friendly developments and futuristic design. These cities showcase how innovation can thrive even in the heart of the desert.

Infront of the Dubai mall. (Felicia J. Persaud image)

Beyond the spectacle, Dubai also presents attractive real estate opportunities. With property prices often less than half of those in the United States, Dubai is quickly becoming a hotspot for savvy investors. Buyers can purchase property and generate rental income through management companies, offering a passive investment opportunity in one of the world’s fastest-growing cities.

Foreigners are allowed full property ownership in designated freehold areas of Dubai. These government-specified zones grant buyers complete ownership rights, allowing them to buy, sell, rent, or inherit properties without restrictions. Outside of these freehold areas, foreign ownership is typically limited to leasehold agreements or usufruct rights.

Key benefits of Dubai’s freehold ownership include:

Full Ownership: Buyers receive a title deed in their name, granting full control over the property.

Buyers receive a title deed in their name, granting full control over the property. No Nationality Restrictions: Anyone aged 21 and older can purchase property in these zones, regardless of nationality.

Anyone aged 21 and older can purchase property in these zones, regardless of nationality. Flexibility and Value: Owners can rent, sell, or pass the property to heirs, just as they would in their home country.

For Caribbean and U.S. travelers seeking both a memorable experience and an investment opportunity, Dubai offers a unique blend of luxury, innovation, and financial potential.

Key Points to Remember:

Freehold Areas Are Essential: Foreigners can enjoy full property ownership in Dubai, but only within designated freehold zones.

Check Zoning Regulations: Always verify the zoning of a specific area to understand the ownership rights available to foreign buyers.

Joint Ownership Is Allowed: Dubai permits joint ownership, with title deeds issued in the names of multiple parties.

Mandatory Registration: All property ownership must be officially registered with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) to be legally recognized.

12. Who Lives There

Most residents are not Emiratis but immigrants from India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Africa, and elsewhere. Mention Bob Marley, and you’ll likely receive an enthusiastic response, even if they’re unfamiliar with the Caribbean.

The Miracle Garden of Dubai. (Felicia J. Persaud image)

Final Word

The UAE is a mesmerizing blend of tradition and innovation. Whether you’re impressed by its soaring skyscrapers, cultural richness, or the warm spirit of its diverse population, one thing is certain: a trip to Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be an unforgettable adventure.