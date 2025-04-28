News Americas, New York, NY, April 28, 2025: Perenco is set to expand its footprint in Trinidad and Tobago, having entered into an agreement with Woodside Energy to acquire its Greater Angostura producing oil and gas assets, along with key onshore facilities.

The acquisition, announced this week, includes two Woodside entities, their working interest, and operatorship of the 2(C) and 3(A) Production Sharing Contracts. The deal is expected to close by the third quarter of 2025.

Located in the shallow waters off northeast Trinidad, the Greater Angostura fields—developed through seven fixed platforms and additional subsea facilities—produce more than 300 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMSCFD) and approximately 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. These assets represent around 12% of Trinidad and Tobago’s national gas production.

The acquisition strengthens Perenco’s existing presence in the Columbus Basin, positioning the Greater Angostura fields just 40 kilometers north of Perenco’s Teak, Samaan, and Poui (TSP) assets acquired in 2016.

“We are delighted to be further expanding our portfolio in Trinidad & Tobago,” said Armel Simondin, CEO of Perenco. “Following the recent safe and smooth transition of the CAFI perimeter to Perenco operatorship in late 2024, Perenco has proven itself to be a partner of choice to safeguard the Greater Angostura gas production for Trinidad & Tobago. We welcome the transferring employees to the Perenco family and look forward to an exciting new chapter together.”

Following the transaction, Perenco will consolidate a gross gas production base exceeding 500 MMSCFD, allowing for significant operational synergies, enhanced value, and further investment opportunities.

Since entering Trinidad and Tobago in 2016, Perenco has undertaken major modernization efforts at its TSP fields, electrifying operations and boosting gas production. The company recently expanded further with the late 2024 acquisition of the Cashima, Amherstia, Flamboyant, and Immortelle (CAFI) gas assets.

Perenco’s growing footprint underscores its commitment to supporting Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector and enhancing local energy security.