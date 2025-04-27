News Americas, New York, NY, April 28, 2025: Three Caribbean nations are making waves globally for their leadership in financial transparency and crime prevention, according to the newly released 2025 Nasdaq Global Financial and Economic Crime Outlook from the Secretariat Economic Crime Index (SECI).

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, and Barbados have been ranked among just 19 countries worldwide labeled “Transparent Titans” — a distinction awarded for strong enforcement, global compliance, financial integrity, and proactive cross-border risk management.

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines ranked at number one for the Caribbean among global “transparent titans” in the 2025 Nasdaq Global Financial and Economic Crime Outlook from the Secretariat Economic Crime Index.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines secured the 14th spot globally, Dominica ranked 17th, and Barbados 19th. SECI scores for these nations ranged from 0 to 1.53, demonstrating their commitment to robust anti-financial crime frameworks, due diligence, and enforcement mechanisms.

These Caribbean countries stand shoulder-to-shoulder with global leaders such as Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Luxembourg, and Estonia, who top the 2025 list for their transparency and financial crime prevention efforts.

While governance and transparency typically lower financial crime risks, many financial hubs remain exposed due to the size and scope of their cross-border activity. Nonetheless, Saint Vincent, Dominica, and Barbados have risen to meet these challenges through proactive regulation and strict oversight.

Several other Caribbean nations also performed commendably, landing among the “Vigilant Players” — a category for countries actively strengthening financial crime regulations. St. Lucia, Grenada, The Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica were all listed in this group, with SECI scores between 1.54 and 2.18.

Meanwhile, Guyana and Suriname were categorized as “Reactive Reformers,” highlighting the need for accelerated regulatory reforms to combat illicit financial flows and systemic economic crime risks.

“Countries must catch up to the rapidly evolving financial crime landscape,” the report urged. “By sharing transparency and working together, we can unmask criminal networks and hold bad actors accountable.”

The Secretariat called for stronger cross-border collaboration and reinforced regulatory frameworks to build a safer, more resilient global financial system.