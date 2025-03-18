News Americas, New York, NY, March 18, 2025: A stranded pygmy whale found in the rural village of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, in the oil-rich CARICOM, South American nation of Guyana, was successfully rescued and returned to the sea earlier today through a collaborative effort involving the University of Guyana, the Ministry of Agriculture, and public-spirited residents.

The young whale was discovered at the Buxton Foreshore, requiring urgent intervention to ensure its survival. Responding swiftly were Chief Fisheries Officer Denzil Roberts; Fisheries Officers Kadeem Jacobs and Phillip Williams; Marine Biologists and Biologists Mark Ram, Eric Stoll, and Rovindra Lakenarine; and Elford Liverpool from the University of Guyana’s Department of Biology and the Centre for the Study of Biological Diversity (CSBD). Local community members also played a critical role in the rescue mission.

The team carefully assessed the whale’s condition, identified its species, and took steps to minimize stress and risk to the animal. They used wet cloths and water to keep the whale stable and hydrated before safely transporting and releasing it via the Demerara River Estuary at the Maritime Administration Department, (MARAD) in Georgetown.

The successful rescue was the result of a coordinated effort among multiple agencies, including the Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Guyana Police Force, and MARAD. Their swift response not only saved the whale’s life but also highlighted the collective commitment to marine conservation in Guyana.