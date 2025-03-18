News Americas, New York, NY, March 18, 2025: The United States has denied the existence of a draft travel ban list, following concerns raised by several Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nations over reports suggesting potential travel restrictions.

US Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce dismissed the claims, stating, “There is no list. What people have been looking at in recent days is not something that exists here or is being acted on.” She clarified that there is an ongoing review under President Trump’s executive order regarding visa policies and national security.

The New York Times had reported that six Caribbean nations—St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Cuba, and Haiti—were included in a proposed list of countries facing possible travel restrictions. The reported proposal categorized countries into three levels: a “red” list barring entry, an “orange” list imposing restrictions, and a “yellow” list allowing 60 days for compliance.

In response, Antigua and Barbuda formally requested clarification from the US via a diplomatic note, expressing “deep concern” and stating that the government had received no prior notice regarding such a list. Other CARICOM nations, including St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, and St. Lucia, have also sought official clarification.

These nations emphasized their commitment to tightening their Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programs, working closely with the US to prevent misuse by criminals. Antigua and Barbuda reaffirmed that all applicants undergo rigorous screening, including INTERPOL vetting, to uphold the program’s integrity.