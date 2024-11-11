News Americas, New York, NY, Mon. Nov. 11, 2024 – UPDATED: The suspect in the murder of former Antigua and Barbuda parliamentarian Asot Michael is set to make his first court appearance today and was remanded to prison. He now faces committal proceedings scheduled for February 5, 2025.

Ascot Michael murder suspect, Alexta Francis

Michael, 54, a prominent public figure, was found dead in his home last Tuesday, reportedly from stab wounds. Media reports suggest that Alexta Francis, 27, a landscaper, confessed and provided police with evidence supporting his confession. Prime Minister Browne expressed confidence in the thoroughness of the investigation and noted the importance of delivering justice swiftly in such high-profile cases, given the potential impact on the nation’s reputation.

A police statement confirmed Francis’ arrest and thanked the public for its cooperation. The Commissioner of Police also praised his team’s professionalism and commitment to solving the case. No motive has so far been released for the murder.

Browne commended local police for their swift action in apprehending Francis, who was arrested late Friday and charged with Michael’s murder.

On his weekly Pointe FM radio show, Browne praised law enforcement’s quick response, saying, “Law enforcement must be commended for this quick apprehension, and we appreciate the public’s help in providing intelligence that led to this arrest.”

The Antigua cabinet said Michael will be given an official funeral.