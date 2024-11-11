News Americas, New York, NY, Sun. Nov. 10, 2024: Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council, (TPC), today announcedthe dismissal of Prime Minister Garry Conille, a decision anticipated to heighten the ongoing political and socio-economic tensions in the CARICOM nation.

Prime Minister of Haiti Garry Conille, seen here with President of Kenya William Ruto (unseen) at the State House in Nairobi on October 11, 2024, was sacked on Nov. 10, 2024. (Photo by LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images)

The decree, signed by TPC leader Leslie Voltaire, marks Conille’s removal just 6 months after he was appointed in May and sworn in in June following the resignation of former Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry.

The decree, which international media reports indicate will be published Monday, appoints businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aime as Conille’s successor. However, political analysts note that only the Haitian Parliament has constitutional authority to dismiss a prime minister, creating controversy around the TPC’s decision in the absence of a functioning Parliament. Former Justice Minister Bernard Gousse described the move as “illegal,” alleging that the council overstepped its powers amid lingering allegations of corruption.

Just a day prior, Conille addressed a TPC-organized forum focused on advancing Haiti’s electoral process, where he stressed the need for collaboration among political figures to enable a peaceful transition of power by February 7, 2026. “The Haitian people expect us to fight and succeed on their behalf,” Conille said, affirming that close to half of the funding for the referendum and electoral process is secured, with the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) and the National Conference on Constitutional Reform poised to oversee these initiatives.

Conille emphasized Haiti’s need for “new governance” by 2026 and discussed substantial progress on the transitional projects, including establishing the CEP and securing funds for critical phases of the national conference, slated to launch officially on November 12, 2024. “Despite the crisis, we are committed to the election process,” he stated, urging political leaders to support constitutional reforms and voter mobilization.

This development follows recent CARICOM-led discussions aimed at reducing tensions between the TPC and the interim government. The regional organization previously expressed concerns about the rift between Voltaire and Conille, warning that the discord threatened the spirit of the transitional agreement signed earlier this year.

In a recent broadcast, Voltaire reviewed Haiti’s progress during the transition period, discussing key issues like security, judicial reform, public finance management, and constitutional reform preparations. Tensions reportedly escalated following Conille’s resistance to a requested cabinet reshuffle that sought to replace several ministers.

The TPC’s latest decision underscores ongoing challenges in Haiti’s transitional process, as CARICOM, through its Eminent Persons Group chaired by former St. Lucia Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony, continues its engagement to support Haitian-led governance and preparations for free elections.