The Will Of God Or The Work Of The Devil? – Pursuing Power In The Church

Power never creates the heart. It reveals it. Elections do not manufacture character. They uncover it. Every campaign, every committee, and every difficult decision exposes what was already present. The church does not face its greatest danger when people seek responsibility. It faces its greatest danger when responsibility becomes more important than the reason it exists.

The deepest crisis is not conflict. Healthy people can disagree. The deepest crisis begins when sacred language is used to excuse conduct that sacred Scripture condemns. Prayer cannot cleanse manipulation. Worship cannot redeem gossip. A vote cannot justify betrayal. No holy purpose is advanced by unholy means because the method eventually becomes the message.

Leadership worthy of the church follows another pattern. It listens before deciding. It tells the truth even when the truth is costly. It protects the dignity of opponents as carefully as the loyalty of friends. It understands that every conversation teaches people what the church truly believes. Culture is not written in policy. It is written in daily conduct.

History repeats one lesson with remarkable consistency. Institutions seldom fail from a lack of gifted leaders. They fail when gifted leaders love position more than purpose. Titles change hands. Character shapes generations. Every leader leaves two legacies. One is recorded in the minutes. The other is written in people. The second always lasts longer.

Some will welcome these words. Others will dismiss them. That changes nothing. Truth does not wait for permission. Every genuine renewal has required leaders with enough humility to examine themselves before attempting to correct everyone else. Reform always begins with the person in the mirror.

The church will never rise above the character it rewards. Every election casts two votes. One selects leaders. The other defines culture. The first lasts for a term. The second shapes a generation. Wherever ambition claims the highest seat, everyone pays the price. Wherever Christ remains the highest authority, power finds its proper place, people flourish, and the gospel speaks with unmistakable credibility.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Isaac Newton is a leadership strategist, development specialist, theologian, and author of Steps to Good Governance and Fix It, Preacher. He is coauthor of Daring to Hope and When Nations Kneel, and forthcoming author of The Belief Code. Educated at Oakwood University, the University of Southern Caribbean, Harvard, Princeton, and Columbia, he advises leaders across government, business, education, and the church, helping build cultures where people flourish and leadership creates lasting impact.