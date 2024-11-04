This Caribbean PM Calls On Sandals Resorts To Pay Outstanding Taxes

News Americas, ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, Nov. 4, 2024: A Caribbean prime minister has publicly urged Sandals Resorts International (SRI), to address outstanding tax obligations on its Antigua property, Sandals Grande Antigua.

Antigua & Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne expressed frustration over what he described as the luxury resort’s unwillingness to fulfill its tax responsibilities, noting that Sandals owes around EC$30 million, primarily from the Antigua and Barbuda Sales Tax, (ABST).

During his radio show over the weekend, Browne expressed disappointment, saying that despite Sandals collecting the ABST on behalf of the government, a significant portion of the funds has yet to be remitted. He voiced concerns about what he sees as a pattern with Sandals across the Caribbean, suggesting that the resort chain’s approach has been to prioritize profits at the expense of local economies.

“I don’t understand why these ‘so-called’ investors feel that they’re the only stakeholders who should benefit. They aim to extract every bit of revenue but resist government taxation,” Browne said. He warned that a similar tax dispute occurred with Sandals in the Bahamas, resulting in payments from the hotel group.

Addressing Sandals’ Executive Chairman Adam Stewart directly, Browne asserted that the company should be invested in more than just profits, stressing the importance of fair wages for staff and the fulfillment of tax obligations to support the local economy. He stated, “Sandals is not the only stakeholder; governments and workers deserve their fair share, not just Sandals’ shareholders.”

The Prime Minister went on to critique what he referred to as Sandals’ “colonialist model” of operation, arguing that it reflects exploitative practices that undermine the socioeconomic development of the Caribbean. Browne added, “As a beloved Caribbean brand, Sandals should take pride in meaningfully contributing to the well-being of the communities where it operates.”

Browne expressed that Sandals’ practices are not only an issue for Antigua but are felt throughout the Caribbean, where similar policies are in place. SRI has yet to respond to Prime Minister Browne’s remarks and the allegations of non-cooperation with Antigua’s Inland Revenue Department.