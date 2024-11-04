News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Nov. 4, 2024: As the countdown beings to the 2024 Miss Universe pageant in Mexico on Nov. 16th, the Miss Universe Organization has confirmed that Italy Mora, Panama’s representative, will no longer participate in this year’s pageant in Mexico City.

Italy Mora, Miss Universe Panama.

The news, which surprised many in Panama, was announced after what the organization described as an “exhaustive evaluation” by their disciplinary committee. In an official statement, Miss Universe explained that Mora’s removal was necessary to uphold the pageant’s values and maintain fairness.

“The Miss Universe Organization regrets to announce the withdrawal of Panama’s contestant from the Miss Universe 2024 pageant,” the statement began. It continued, noting that “the disciplinary committee, charged with preserving the integrity and values of the pageant, conducted a thorough review of the situation and concluded that withdrawal is the most appropriate course of action under the circumstances.”

Emphasizing respect for everyone involved, the statement clarified that the decision was made with a commitment to upholding the values of the pageant, which celebrates diversity, talent, and dedication. Miss Universe reiterated the importance of confidentiality in disciplinary actions, stressing that transparency and respect were essential to the process.

The organization also appealed for privacy and urged people to refrain from speculation. “Confidentiality is a fundamental pillar of any disciplinary process. By protecting sensitive information, we ensure fairness and uphold the dignity of all involved. We kindly ask for respect regarding our Panamanian contestant’s privacy to avoid unnecessary speculation that may affect everyone involved,” the organization added.

Following the announcement, César Anel Rodríguez, president of Señorita Panamá Oficial, addressed Panama via a live broadcast, providing further insights on the decision. Rodríguez emphasized that there was no conflict with Miss Universe and that Señorita Panamá Oficial had worked closely with the pageant’s team on the statement. “Unfortunately, our country will not be represented in the upcoming Miss Universe edition,” he said.

While refraining from specific details, Rodríguez hinted that Mora’s disqualification stemmed from an “unfortunate mistake.” He described it as a “young person’s error” that fell outside what the Miss Universe Organization could allow. Rodríguez expressed regret over the situation, acknowledging the impact on not only Mora but also the Señorita Panamá team, which had invested substantial time and resources in preparing her.

Amid rising public curiosity, Rodríguez addressed rumors without divulging details, stating that the situation had repercussions for both Mora and the organization. He appealed to Panamanians for empathy and solidarity, saying, “She’s a young woman with a bright future, and this experience has been challenging. I hope the public refrains from judgment or harsh criticism.”

Italy Mora also spoke publicly about her withdrawal, sharing her version of events on social media. Mora confirmed that she was informed of her disqualification on November 1, just as she was preparing for the evening’s gala. She explained that her departure was due to non-compliance with certain rules, including leaving her room at an unapproved time. She admitted to the infraction but expressed disappointment, noting, “I consider it was a severe measure and believe it could have been addressed with a warning or a discussion.”

The news of her removal has been emotionally challenging, she said, especially for the team that supported her throughout her journey to represent Panama. Addressing her supporters, Mora expressed her gratitude and pride in representing her country. “To my Panamanian citizens, I deeply regret not being able to continue on this path. I have always carried the commitment to represent Panama with pride,” she concluded.