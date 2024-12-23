By Chairman Lee Man-hee, Shincheonji Church of Jesus

Chairman Lee Man-hee, Shincheonji Church of Jesus (Photo by Shincheonji Church of Jesus)

News Americas, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, Dec. 23, 2024: At the First Coming, Jesus fulfilled the Old Testament and prophesied the New Testament. He took on the sins of the world and bore the cross, and promised to return. However, the Jews at that time rejected him, persecuting and calling him a “heretic” and “the devil”. This shows the state of the world at that time.

Just as Jesus fulfilled the Old Testament, he promised to fulfill the New Testament. He prophesied that there would be persecution at the Second Coming, when the New Testament fulfills. At both the first and second comings, those who persecute are not non-believers but those who claim to believe. Furthermore, He warned that anyone who adds to or takes away from the Book of Revelation would be unable to enter heaven but receive curses (Rv 22:18-19). It has been about 2,000 years since he gave this warning. Yet today, Christians have added to and subtracted from Revelation in various ways. Despite this, pastors act as though they understand Revelation, deceiving their congregations.

The true shepherd sent by God is someone who has seen and heard all the events of Revelation and testifies to its reality (Rv 22:8, 16). This individual, like Jesus at the First Coming, eats the revealed book (Rv 10), witnesses, and proclaims the fulfillment of Revelation. However, today’s Christian pastors have added to and subtracted from the Book of Revelation entirely. Even when they meet the promised shepherd of Revelation, they refuse to believe and persecute him, labeling him a heretic. Indeed, this is the state of the world. It seems as though the term “end times” aptly describes the current state of the religious world.

The events of Revelation consist of betrayal, destruction, and salvation. When the prophecies of Revelation begin to fulfill, the three groups—betrayers, destroyers, and saviors—emerge, engaging in a great battle. Ultimately, the group that is victorious will live eternally in the coming world with God in the kingdom of heaven. This is the prophecy and fulfillment of Revelation. Currently, the promised shepherd who has witnessed all the events of Revelation is testifying to the prophecy and fulfillment. Verify it for yourself.

We are now living in the era of the fulfillment of the new covenant, Revelation. In this era, salvation comes from knowing both the prophecy of Revelation and its fulfillment. Let us hear and believe in the testimony of the promised shepherd regarding the words of Revelation and attain salvation.