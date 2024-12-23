By Dr. Isaac Newton

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Dec. 23, 2024: The tragic death of the late Hon. Asot Michael has ushered in a sobering and unsettling shift in Antigua and Barbuda’s political landscape. For decades, political disputes were resolved through legal and peaceful channels, but his untimely passing has crossed a troubling threshold. Leaders who were once shielded from violence now face real threats, raising urgent questions about the direction of our society. To counter this troubling tide, we must recommit to the social, moral, economic, and spiritual values that sustain peace and dignity. Violence must never be allowed to replace dialogue as a means of resolution.

The late Ascot Michael

The weakening of the opposition forces in Antigua and Barbuda further complicates the nation’s path. While this dynamic may offer short-term advantages to the ruling administration, it threatens the balance and resilience of our democracy. A strong opposition is essential for accountability and innovation, providing constructive challenges that sharpen governance and uphold trust. Without it, our democratic foundations risk becoming fragile.

For those grieving during this holiday season, the pain of loss may seem overwhelming. Yet, the story of Jesus Christ reminds us of hope’s enduring power, even in the darkest valleys. His legacy of sacrificial love offers peace and renewal, urging us to care for one another, celebrate shared joys, and embrace forgiveness. As we reflect on his example, let us use this season to foster compassion and unity, lighting the path toward a more just and prosperous future for all in Antigua and Barbuda, across the entire Caribbean and around the world.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Isaac Newton is a distinguished leadership strategist, educator, and advocate for transformative governance. With over three decades of experience, he has worked across the Caribbean, Africa, and the Americas, fostering solutions that bridge divides and inspire sustainable progress. Known for his compelling insights and innovative approaches, Dr. Newton integrates a deep respect for culture, history, and faith into his work, championing integrity and accountability in leadership. A published author, graduate of Harvard, Princeton and Columbia, and sought-after speaker, Dr. Newton’s impact extends beyond the Caribbean to global platforms where his expertise shapes conversations on democracy, resilience, and sustainable development. His work emphasizes shared values and collective action, inspiring nations and leaders to build stronger, more inclusive societies in an increasingly interconnected world.