Grammy-winning R&B sensation Toni Braxton is set to headline International Night 2 of Reggae Sumfest 2025, bringing her signature soulful sound to Montego Bay's Catherine Hall Stadium on Saturday, July 19, according to festival CEO Josef "Joe" Bogdanovich.

Toni Braxton, seen here at Lupus LA Cuisine For A Cause at Vibiana on April 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California, is set to perform at Reggae Sumfest 2025. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Braxton, known for timeless hits like Un-Break My Heart, Breathe Again, and He Wasn’t Man Enough, will bring a unique flavor to the usually high-energy reggae and dancehall festival. Her performance marks a major crossover moment, further solidifying Reggae Sumfest’s reputation as a global cultural showcase.

“The inclusion of international R&B icon Toni Braxton takes this year’s festival to another level,” said Bogdanovich. “Her presence is a monumental crossover moment that underscores Sumfest’s global pull.”

Joining Braxton on International Night 2 are top reggae acts including Tarrus Riley, Protoje, Fantan Mojah, Lila Ike, Bugle, I-Wayne, and Pressure, ensuring a night of lyrical depth and rich musical variety.

International Night 1, set for earlier in the week, will feature Jamaica’s own Vybz Kartel, making waves with his highly anticipated appearance, alongside Masicka, Govana, Jamal, D’Yani, Laden, Shaneil Muir, Jah Fabio, and Skeng, known for his high-octane performances. Ghanaian Afro-fusion artist Moliy, whose hit Shake It To The Max is lighting up Caribbean airwaves, will add an Afrobeat fusion to the lineup.

Set to run from July 13–19, 2025, Reggae Sumfest continues to be a cultural anchor for Jamaica and the wider Caribbean. For over 30 years, the festival has celebrated the heart of Jamaican music and identity, while evolving into a global attraction.

“Sumfest is more than a festival,” Bogdanovich emphasized. “It’s a celebration of everything Jamaica represents — the music, the food, the fashion, the energy, and the resilience. From the stage to the streets, it tells the story of Jamaica with pride and authenticity.”

With the support of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and a strategic blend of international outreach and grassroots promotions, Sumfest is increasingly positioning Jamaica as a hub of creativity, culture, and innovation. Bogdanovich noted that the festival has become a key cultural export, targeting not just local and regional fans, but also the Caribbean diaspora in the U.S., UK, Canada, and Africa.

“We’re not just promoting a festival — we’re promoting an experience, a cultural movement, and the true energy of Jamaica,” he added.