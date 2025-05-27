News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Mon. May 26, 2025: Jamaican football fans are mourning the sudden loss of one of its stalwarts after former Jamaican Premier League, (JPL), player, Hugh Howell, tragically collapsed and died on Sunday, May 25, 2025, during a casual scrimmage.

Howell, 39, was widely respected for his rugged style of play and leadership on the pitch. He played as a hard-tackling midfielder, earning a reputation as an “enforcer” during his professional career with Waterhouse FC and Humble Lion.

He was a key figure in Waterhouse FC’s 2005–2006 championship-winning team, and later joined Humble Lion in 2013, helping transform the Clarendon-based side into serious title contenders.

After retiring from professional football, Howell remained connected to the sport, sharing his knowledge as a youth coach at Vere Technical High School.

Tributes poured in from across Jamaica’s football community following his untimely passing.

Michael Ricketts, president of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), expressed his sorrow in a social media post: “So sad. Hugh and I had a good relationship. RIP my friend.”

Waterhouse coach Marcel Gayle remembered Howell as a loyal and hardworking player. “He left Excelsior and came straight to us. He was a hard worker, no-nonsense player and played for the shirt. He will be missed.”

Andrew Price, who coached Howell at Humble Lion, also paid tribute: “Condolences to the family of the man called ‘Gorilla’. He was a great servant of the game. RIP Balla.”

Howell’s passion and dedication to Jamaican football, both as a player and mentor, leave behind a legacy that will be remembered by teammates, coaches, and fans alike.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.