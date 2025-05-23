By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 23, 2025: On May 11th, the U.S. government rolled out the red carpet – literally – for 59 white Afrikaners, descendants of Dutch and German colonizers who enforced South Africa’s brutal apartheid regime. They arrived at Dulles Airport aboard a private jet, funded by American taxpayers, and were warmly welcomed by top officials from the Trump administration’s State and Homeland Security departments. These immigrants didn’t arrive as refugees escaping persecution or genocide; they rolled into the U.S. wheeling designer luggage, looking more like luxury tourists than asylum seekers.

The first group of Afrikaners from South Africa, to arrive for resettlement, listen to remarks from US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and US Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Troy Edgar (both out of frame), after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, on May 12, 2025.

Yet, they were granted “Priority 1” refugee status – a designation typically reserved for people fleeing war zones and imminent death. This wasn’t a humanitarian gesture. It was a political performance.

The very next day, May 12th, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced the end of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghans in the U.S. -even as Afghanistan remains under Taliban rule with ongoing reprisal killings. Haitians, too, have seen their TPS revoked, despite the U.S. government’s own warnings not to travel to Haiti due to unchecked gang violence.

This is not an immigration policy; it’s a glaring double standard. A re-definition of asylum rooted not in need or threat – but in race.

Let’s be clear: white South Africans are not persecuted. They are not fleeing genocide. They are not stateless. Despite making up just 7 percent of South Africa’s population, they own more than 70 percent of the land and maintain outsized control over the economy. That’s not oppression. That’s privilege – colonial, entrenched privilege.

Trump’s decision to designate them refugees isn’t rooted in compassion—it’s ideology dressed up as policy. A calculated move to reward whiteness and solidify an America he imagines – white, powerful, and dominant.

Remember, in 2018, Trump famously questioned why the U.S. accepts immigrants from “shithole countries,” naming Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations, and asking instead for more people from places like Norway. Fast forward to 2025, and Trump is making that racist fantasy a reality—only now, it’s white South Africans standing in for Norwegians.

Meanwhile, Black and brown immigrants – those fleeing real persecution in countries like Haiti, Venezuela, and Afghanistan – are being pushed out, locked up, or ignored.

South Africa’s own government and international experts have debunked Trump’s claims of a “white genocide.” There is no crisis of land seizures. The so-called “Expropriation Act” has yet to trigger a single land grab. Most victims of farm attacks, in fact, are Black.

This isn’t refugee resettlement. It’s white nationalism in practice; a protest against multiracial democracy. A message loud and clear: white grievance matters more than Black suffering.

And it’s part of a larger strategy. Trump isn’t just importing immigrants – he’s importing voters who will maintain the status quo. With white Americans expected to become a minority by 2044, this is racial gerrymandering on an international scale.

So, when we see cancer-stricken immigrant children deported; green card holders arrested but white South Africans are chauffeured in with full benefits, we must see it for what it is: a betrayal of American values, and a fundamental assault on democracy.

Trump’s America isn’t just choosing who gets in – it’s choosing who gets to belong. And in that America, belonging is still too often dictated by the color of your skin.

Felicia J. Persaud is the publisher of NewsAmericasNow.com, a daily news outlet focused on positive news about Black immigrant communities from the Caribbean and Latin America.