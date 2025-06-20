By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 20, 2025: The United States is witnessing a significant shift in its immigration landscape as thousands of individuals previously protected under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) face deportation and detention. This development follows a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that permits the Trump administration to terminate TPS designations, affecting hundreds of thousands of migrants.

A demonstrator is arrested as protesters continue to clash with the Los Angeles Police Department in downtown Los Angeles due to the immigration raids in L.A.on Monday, June 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

TPS was established to offer temporary refuge to nationals from countries experiencing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or extraordinary conditions. However, the recent ruling has paved the way for the removal of these protections, leaving many vulnerable to deportation.

Yet according to the latest ICE data for Fiscal Year 2025, the following countries have seen the highest number of TPS-related removals:

Honduras – 14,287 removals El Salvador – 6,020 removals Venezuela – 3,058 removals Nicaragua – 1,704 removals Haiti – 440 removals Afghanistan – 117 removals Nepal – 107 removals Somalia – 33 removals Cameroon – 23 removals Sudan – 22 removals Ukraine – 22 removals Syria – 12 removals Yemen – 10 removals Ethiopia – 16 removals South Sudan – 7 removals Burma (Myanmar) – 6 removals Lebanon – 5 removals

The Supreme Court’s decision will now not only lead to increased deportations but also impact employment for many TPS holders. Companies like Walmart and Disney have begun terminating or placing on leave employees who have lost their legal work authorization due to the revocation of TPS

Detention centers across the U.S. are also experiencing a surge in populations. As of May 2025, over 53,000 individuals are in custody, marking the highest monthly total since 2023. The majority, over 45,000 detainees, are classified as adult facility aliens held for less than 180 days. Additionally, more than 4,300 single adults with positive fear determination remain in custody, raising concerns about prolonged detention for individuals with valid asylum claims.

The top ICE detention centers by Average Daily Population, (ADP) are:

Adams County Detention Center, Natchez, Mississippi – 2,168 detainees Stewart Detention Center, Lumpkin, Georgia – 1,752 detainees South Texas ICE Processing Center, Pearsall, Texas – 1,659 detainees Winn Correctional Center, Winnfield, Louisiana – 1,541 detainees Eloy Detention Center, Eloy, Arizona – 1,362 detainees

These facilities are predominantly operated by private prison companies such as GEO Group and CoreCivic, reflecting a broader trend of increased reliance on private contractors in immigration enforcement.

Advocacy groups and human rights organizations continue to voice concerns over the humanitarian implications of these policies. The termination of TPS and the subsequent detentions and deportations are seen as a departure from the U.S.’s commitment to protect vulnerable populations fleeing crises in their home countries.

As the situation unfolds, affected individuals and their communities face mounting fear and instability – underscoring the urgent need for stronger advocacy and decisive pushback from Democrats, who increasingly resemble lame ducks in a battle against a fire-breathing dragon.

Felicia J. Persaud is the publisher of NewsAmericasNow.com, a daily news outlet focused on positive news about Black immigrant communities from the Caribbean and Latin America.