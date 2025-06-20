NEWS AMERICAS, BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, June 20, 2025: EarlyHealth Group (EHG), a global pharmaceutical company, and The University of the West Indies (The UWI) have announced a landmark partnership to accelerate clinical research and biomarker innovation throughout Barbados and the wider Caribbean.

This collaboration aims to accelerate advanced biobanking infrastructure and incorporate genotype-based biomarkers into regional clinical and translational research. The initiative will focus on identifying the genetic basis of hereditary disorders that disproportionately affect Caribbean populations, including hemoglobinopathies, oncogenic mutations, and metabolic syndromes.

By leveraging the region’s distinct genomic diversity and The UWI’s strong research capacity, the partnership is poised to drive precision medicine approaches tailored to Caribbean communities. This will improve diagnostic accuracy, enhance therapeutic targeting, and lead to better health outcomes across the region.

“This collaboration represents an important step forward in The UWI’s mission to elevate health research in the Caribbean,” said Dr. Damian Cohall, Dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences. “Through this partnership, EarlyHealth will not only support capacity-building efforts, such as laboratory enhancements and regulatory training, but help empower our scientific community to bring cutting-edge research closer to the people of the Caribbean, while contributing to the global scientific landscape.”

“We are excited to leverage our global sponsor network alongside The UWI’s deep understanding of Caribbean health needs, to create new clinical research opportunities for the region,” said Mr. Shaquille Williams, Director of Business Development for the Caribbean Region.

This strategic alliance underlines EHG’s and The UWI’s commitment to advancing evidence-based healthcare solutions for the Caribbean, while positioning the region as an emerging contributor to global pharmaceutical and biomedical innovation.

This initiative, facilitated by the Embassy of Barbados in the United Arab Emirates, highlights the growing importance of commercial diplomacy in a fast-changing multi-polar world.

About EarlyHealth Group

EarlyHealth Group is a global pharmaceutical company specializing in research, clinical trial management, and commercialization, driven by a core mission to make healthcare accessible.

Learn more at www.early-health.com

About The University of the West Indies

The UWI has been central to Caribbean development for over 75 years. Today, it is an internationally respected institution with five campuses: Mona in Jamaica, St. Augustine in Trinidad and Tobago, Cave Hill in Barbados, Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda and its Global Campus, with global centres in partnership with universities in North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Learn more at www.uwi.edu