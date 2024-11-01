By Dr. Isaac Newton

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Friday, Nov., 1, 2024: As Antigua and Barbuda celebrates its 43rd Independence Day, we find ourselves grateful for the decades of sovereignty that have given us the freedom to carve our own path. We remember November 1st, 1981, as the day we broke away from British rule, claiming the right to shape our twin-island nation’s destiny. Yet, as we celebrate this milestone, it is worth pausing to reflect on the journey itself. This anniversary calls us to examine where we are, where we hoped to be, and where we must still go.

FLASHBACK – Prince Harry on the first day of an official visit on November 20, 2016 in St John’s, Antigua as the country marked the 35th Anniversary of Independence in Antigua and Barbuda and the 50th Anniversary of Independence in Barbados and Guyana. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Our history is built on resilience, compassion, community, freedom, and justice – values that once formed the bedrock of our independence movement. But we must ask: have these qualities strengthened, or have they dwindled under the weight of selfishness, divisive attitudes, greed, and corruption? Resilience is more than the ability to recover from storms and hardships; it is also about preserving a spirit of unity. Compassion is more than gestures of aid; it is about creating systems that care for the vulnerable. Justice and equality are more than ideals; they are standards by which we must hold ourselves accountable. Today, the erosion of these values is evident in social divides, strained communities, and the ever-present lure of personal gain over national welfare.

But it is not too late to revive what is precious. We must recommit to the spirit of our ancestors who envisioned a nation rich not just in resources but in its ability to uplift every citizen.

Independence means more than simply marking years of separation from colonial rule; it must reflect our strides toward true autonomy and self-reliance. Are we better off now with a strategic plan that drives our ambitions for quality healthcare, inclusive education, strong social services, and economic policies that foster generational wealth? Or have we merely celebrated the passing years without prioritizing sustainable development? Progress cannot be defined by the date on a calendar; it must be measured by the strength and stability we create for future generations. Every young Antiguan and Barbudan deserves the opportunity to dream boldly, pursue meaningful careers, and contribute to a thriving economy. Independence should mean laying the foundation for these dreams – not only for some but for all.

Leadership, too, is a cornerstone of this vision. Over the years, we have produced politicians, religious figures, business leaders, and community champions. But have we developed leaders who prioritize the collective well-being of the nation, who are accountable, innovative, and forward-thinking? Independence requires that our leaders embody these qualities, promoting policies and actions that lift up rather than weigh down. True leadership is selfless, visionary, and courageous; it does not shy away from challenging the status quo for the greater good.

As we gather to celebrate this anniversary, let us view it not just as an event but as a call to action. Our independence should be a powerful movement that propels us toward becoming a society where all can thrive, where our shared values and dreams lay the groundwork for lasting prosperity. Let us each endeavor, as individuals and as a nation, to make our independence mean something deeper—a commitment to fostering genuine, human flourishing in every corner of our beloved twin islands.

