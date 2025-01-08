DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Univar Solutions LLC (“Univar Solutions” or “the Company”), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement for the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico with dsm-firmenich (“dsm-firmenich”), a renowned global innovator in nutrition, health, and beauty. This expanded partnership strengthens and diversifies Univar Solutions’ beauty and personal care portfolio by adding dsm-firmenich’s industry leading breakthrough skin actives and bioactive skin care ingredients including synthetic peptides, organically grown plant extracts and other natural ingredients.

Julie Carnes, global senior supplier director for Univar Solutions, shared, “Univar Solutions proudly serves as the exclusive distributor for dsm-firmenich’s beauty care portfolio, empowering customers to craft advanced and scientifically-backed personal care solutions that resonate with the latest market trends and key consumer needs. We are excited to showcase this expansive range of beauty Bioactives, Peptides, and Naturals to our diverse customer base, firmly believing in the efficacious ingredients that dsm-firmenich brings to the market.”

The collaboration between Univar Solutions and dsm-firmenich leverages both market leaders’ unique strengths and deep expertise, providing customers with a simplified, centralized point of contact for all their ingredient requirements. Combining dsm-firmenich’s vast knowledge, state-of-the-art science, and expansive product selection with Univar Solutions’ unparalleled market insights, distribution capabilities, and technical know-how, this alliance is well-positioned for significant growth and achievement.

“We’re thrilled to further expand our partnership with Univar Solutions in North America,” said Vicki Barboiu, senior director, dsm-firmenich Beauty & Care N.A. “Their broad customer network, comprehensive service offerings, and strong operational capabilities bring exceptional value to our customers in the personal care industry. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Univar Solutions to deliver even greater benefits to our customers.”

As Univar Solutions and dsm-firmenich embark on this exclusive partnership, the future of the beauty and personal care industry is poised for a transformative shift. Together, these industry pioneers are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, leveraging their collective expertise, and delivering unparalleled products and services to customers across North America. With a shared dedication to scientific development and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, Univar Solutions and dsm-firmenich are primed to reshape the beauty landscape and redefine industry standards for years to come.

Univar Solutions’ specialized beauty and personal care business caters to skin care, hair care, body care, sun care, and color cosmetics customers, offering a full suite of customized products and services. Backed by its robust transportation network, global distribution footprint, and supply chain proficiency, Univar Solutions provides a holistic customer experience, from product development to ongoing brand support. This commitment to excellence is further bolstered by Solution Centers research and development laboratories strategically located in Houston, Texas, Mexico City, Mexico, and Paris, France, driving innovation and advancement in the beauty industry. For more information about Univar Solutions’ beauty and personal care expertise, visit univarsolutions.com/beauty-personal-care.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, representing a premier portfolio from the world’s leading producers. With the industry’s largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About dsm-firmenich

dsm-firmenich is a global leader in health, nutrition, and beauty, specializing in ingredients backed by rigorous science and unwavering quality standards. Driven by a dedication to innovation and the pursuit of cutting-edge solutions, dsm-firmenich delivers scientifically-backed, clinically-proven ingredients designed to transform and elevate the beauty and personal care industry. With a commitment to transparency, purity, and efficacy, dsm-firmenich is setting new standards for the future of beauty. Discover more at dsm-firmenich.com.



