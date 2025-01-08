

By Dr. Eugene Daniel and Dr. Isaac Newton

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Jan. 8, 2025: What distinguishes a leader? Is it their title and authority? Or is it their ability to inspire and get things done? Effective leadership is a potent blend of position and influence. Understanding how these elements intersect is crucial for navigating today’s complex world.

Leaders with official titles, like presidents, managers, or principals, possess authority. They have the responsibility to shape decisions that impact organizations. However, a title alone is insufficient. Authentic leadership is built on trust—a quality earned through character, transparent communication, and a proven record of competently delivering results. Without these foundational qualities, even the most influential leaders risk losing their team’s confidence —failing to make a lasting impact.

Conversely, many people exercise leadership without formal titles. Consider a classmate who inspires their peers, a community member who brings people together, or a conscientious team player who quietly drives success. These leaders build trust and take decisive action; their influence can create meaningful change. However, sustaining their impact or reaching a wider audience can be challenging without a formal role.

The best outcomes happen when position and influence harmonize. A leader with a title but no influence might feel isolated, while a leader with influence but no title may lack the platform to expand their impact. The key is to balance these two forces—leveraging the trust of others and the delegated authority to drive positive change.

Here is a practical example: Consider a principal trying to improve their school. If the principal sits in their office and enforces rules without engagement, they may lose the trust of teachers and students. Conversely, a teacher who nurtures strong relationships and inspires students may generate valuable ideas yet lack the platform to implement widespread change. When the principal and teacher collaborate, transformative change can happen as they unite authority and influence to inspire others toward shared goals.

This dynamic is evident in community leadership, business environments, and familial contexts. Titles may provide the necessary structure; however, trust and influence empower organizations to effect meaningful change. Yes, titles signify experience, authority, and expertise, leading to natural deference from others. Nonetheless, leaders maintain respect through their actions.

At the beginning of 2025 and beyond, the following three lessons warrant consideration:

​•​Trust matters. Regardless of one’s title, people follow leaders they trust. Build that trust by showing good character, communicating clearly, and competently doing what you say you will do.

​•​Use your influence wisely. Even without a title, you can inspire others and make a difference by being reliable and working for the greater good.

​•​Balance is key. When people with authority and those with influence work together, they create stronger teams and achieve superior outcomes.

Transformative leadership does not choose between position and influence—it integrates them to effect meaningful change. Whether you’re leading a team, a classroom, or a community, remember that the best leaders interlace their titles and actions to create trust, promote change, and realize lasting success.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Eugene F. Daniel is a distinguished theologian, pastor, and former President of the Caribbean Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. As Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University of the Southern Caribbean, he guided its critical transition to university status. As a professor of ethics he is recognized for his enthusiasm and commitment to fostering positive outcomes. As a dedicated leadership facilitator and published author, he embraced his role as a change agent for over five decades. His unwavering commitment to inspiring individuals and transforming organizations has undeniably driven significant change and established for him a remarkable legacy in Ethics and Leadership.

Dr. Isaac Newton is a globally respected leadership strategist, published author, and Harvard, Princeton and Columbia-trained expert with over 30 years of experience in governance, organizational transformation, and public service. His insights empower individuals and organizations to harmonize position and influence for meaningful, lasting success.