News Americas, New York, NY, January 7, 2025: Jamaican dancehall superstar Vybz Kartel, known as the Worl’ Boss, continues his meteoric rise with the release of his new single and video, “STR8 VYBZ,” marking his birthday and his newfound freedom after over 13 years in prison. The single, produced by TJ Records, Adidjahiem Records, and Angostura, shares its name with Kartel’s recently launched rum line.

Vybz Kartel performing at his Freedom Street concert on Dec. 31, 2024. (Tizzy Tokyo)

With the words “Make it rum” opening the track, Kartel delivers a high-energy anthem that mirrors his dynamic career and celebrates his triumphant return to the global music stage. Directed by Shane Creative, the vibrant video adds another layer to the celebration, embodying the artist’s unmistakable charisma.

A Historic Year for Vybz Kartel

Kartel recently graced the cover of Billboard, featured in the publication’s first exclusive digital cover story of 2025. This milestone follows his Freedom Street Concert, a historic homecoming event produced by Downsound Entertainment, marking his first live performance since his release in July 2024.

The artist, who built a legacy while incarcerated, has hit new heights since regaining his freedom. In just a few months, he earned his first GRAMMY nomination in the Best Reggae Album category for his EP Party With Me. His post-prison achievements include the launch of the STR8 VYBZ rum brand and his upcoming deluxe re-release of his iconic album Viking (Vybz Is King) to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

STR8 VYBZ Rum: A New Venture

Kartel’s entrepreneurial venture, STR8 VYBZ, is a partnership with TJ Records and The House of Angostura Bitters. The rum line features four bold flavors: Fever (white overproof), Ramping Shop (spiced), Electric (white), and Unstoppable (dark). Produced and bottled in Trinidad and Tobago by Angostura Distillers, the brand is distributed by Caribbean Producers Jamaica Ltd. (CPJ) and is available in select markets, including the U.S., England, Jamaica, and several Caribbean nations.

“STR8 VYBZ is more than just a rum; it’s a movement,” Kartel declares. “Each bottle embodies the energy and passion of my music and the spirit of the culture I represent.”

New Music and Timeless Impact

Vybz Kartel’s influence remains unmatched, with hits like Romping Shop, Fever, and Clarks defining his career. His resilience and creativity have inspired stars like Spice, Popcaan, and Shenseea and earned accolades from global icons such as Rihanna, Cardi B, and Drake.

In addition to STR8 VYBZ, Kartel has dropped recent singles like “Comet,” “White Rum,” and “Cloudy” while releasing his First Week Out album and the GRAMMY-nominated EP Party With Me. Fans eagerly await the deluxe edition of Viking (Vybz Is King), which will include new tracks alongside hits like Unstoppable and Dancehall.

As 2025 unfolds, Vybz Kartel’s indomitable spirit continues to embody the vibrancy and creativity of Jamaica, solidifying his place as a true living legend.

Watch HERE