News Americas, New York, NY, January 2, 2025: Fresh off the success of his historic Freedom Street Concert in Kingston, Jamaica on December 31st, dancehall icon Vybz Kartel is wasting no time in setting the tone for the new year. The “Worl’ Boss” has announced plans to release a deluxe 10th-anniversary edition of his groundbreaking album, Viking (Vybz Is King) this year, further solidifying his legacy as one of Jamaica’s most influential artists.

Queen of Dancehall Spice takes the stage with Vybz Kartel at the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1, 2025. (Credit: Tizzy Tokyo).

Kartel, born Adidja Azim Palmer, has spent over two decades shaping the global dancehall scene with razor-sharp lyrics and chart-topping hits like “Romping Shop,” “Fever,” and “Clarks.” Even during his 13 years behind bars, Kartel remained a dominant force in music, inspiring stars like Spice, Popcaan, and Shenseea while earning praise from global icons including Cardi B, Rihanna, Drake, and JAY-Z.

Released from prison in July 2024 after his conviction was overturned, Kartel has experienced a meteoric resurgence. Within months, he earned his first GRAMMY nomination for Best Reggae Album for his EP Party With Me, launched his STR8 VYBZ rum brand, and staged his long-awaited return to the stage with the Freedom Street Concert on New Year’s Eve.

Held at Kingston’s Independence Park (National Stadium), the Freedom Street concert was a momentous occasion for Kartel and his multi-generational fanbase, many of whom traveled from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and beyond to witness his return. Supported by Downsound Entertainment, producers of Sumfest, and STR8 VYBZ, the event featured a 360-degree stage, dazzling fireworks, and performances from a star-studded lineup, including Lisa Hyper, Gaza Indu, Spice, Popcaan, Jah Vinci, and Shawn Storm. Hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes and dancehall pioneers Bounty Killer and Skeng also joined Kartel on stage, adding to the electrifying energy.

As the clock struck midnight, Kartel delivered a powerful rendition of Jamaica’s national anthem, signaling a new chapter for his life and career. His sons, Likkle Addi and Likkle Vybz, celebrated their father’s return with their own performances, while fans roared in approval.

With a deluxe album on the horizon and his indomitable spirit as strong as ever, Vybz Kartel’s return underscores his enduring legacy as the King of Dancehall and a symbol of resilience for Jamaica and its global diaspora.