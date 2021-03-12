Caribbean Recipes – Paratha Roti

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 12, 2021: Roti is a favorite cuisine for many Caribbean nationals and non-nationals, including those from Guyana. Here’s how to make paratha roti this week.

INGREDIENTS

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

2 tbs shortening

Approx. 2 cups lukewarm water

1/2 cup vegetable oil + 1 tbs

1/2 cup vegetable shortening or ghee

METHOD

Add flour, baking powder, and salt to a mixing bowl and combine.

Add 2 tbsp shortening. Mix until crumbly.

Add water a little at a time. You may not need all the water. Mix into a soft dough.

Add 1 tbs vegetable oil to the top of the dough and cover with a damp cloth. Let rest for 45 – 60 mins

Flour a clean surface. Add dough.

Divide into 6 equal pieces. Form into balls

Roll each ball and rub it with oil mixture. You can use shortening and vegetable oil – equal parts or melted ghee.

Oil, roll into a cone, cover and let sit for 30 mins

Heat skillet, Tawa or large frying pan med to low heat.

Roll out the Roti, add to heated cookware, turn after 15-20 seconds, rub oil mixture, flip, oil the other side.

Cook for another 15-20 seconds

Flip again to make sure you have the color that is to your preference

Remove roti from heat, add to a hand towel or mug and clap with hand or shake.

Remove and wrap into a towel to store to preserve warmth.

Serve with a stew or curry dish.

Bon Appetite