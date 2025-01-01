News Americas, NEW YORK, NY:



Kick off the New Year with a flavorful twist on a classic dish—Jerk Turkey Breast. This bold and aromatic recipe combines the rich, spiced flavors of jerk seasoning with tender, juicy turkey, making it the perfect centerpiece for your New Year’s feast. Whether you’re celebrating with family or hosting a festive gathering, this dish is sure to set the tone for a year filled with delicious moments and warm memories.

Jerk Turkey Breast Start by preparing a flavorful brine with kosher salt, brown sugar, chicken stock, spices, herbs, and iced water. Submerge a thawed turkey breast in the brine overnight. Discard the brine and marinate the turkey with jerk seasoning, soy sauce, and minced garlic. Roast the turkey at a high temperature initially, then lower the heat, covering it with foil to retain moisture. Cook until the turkey reaches an internal temperature of 165°F. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 12 hours hrs Cook Time 2 hours hrs Course Main Course Cuisine #caribbean Servings 4 People Ingredients Brine: 1/2 Cup Kosher Salt

1/4 Cup Brown Sugar

8 Cups Chicken Stock

1 1/2 tsp Black Peppercorns

1 tsp Allspice Berries

1/2 tsp Ginger Grated

1/2 Onion Sliced

1 Cinnamon Stick

1/2 Cup Water

2 Sprigs Fresh Thyme

1/2 tsp Ground Sage

4 Cups Iced Water Marinade: 3 Tbsp Jerk Seasoning

1/4 Cup Soy Sauce

6 Cloves Garlic Minced

A 7 Lb Turkey Breast Instructions Boil brine ingredients, except iced water in a large pot and cool. 1/2 Cup Kosher Salt, 8 Cups Chicken Stock, 1 1/2 tsp Black Peppercorns, 1 tsp Allspice Berries, 1/2 tsp Ginger, 1/2 Onion, 1 Cinnamon Stick, 1/2 Cup Water, 2 Sprigs Fresh Thyme, 1/2 tsp Ground Sage, 1/4 Cup Brown Sugar

Brine thawed, turkey breast (breast side down) with iced water overnight in refrigerator. 4 Cups Iced Water, A 7 Lb Turkey Breast

Discard brine and marinate turkey breast in jerk seasoning, soy sauce and garlic. 1/4 Cup Soy Sauce, 6 Cloves Garlic

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Roast turkey breast, breast side up, for 30 minutes, then set oven to 350°F.

Cover with foil.

Roast for another 1 hour and 30 minutes or unti Keyword Jerk Turkey

This Jerk Turkey Breast recipe is a delightful twist on a holiday classic, combining bold jerk flavors with tender, juicy meat. Perfect for Thanksgiving or any festive occasion, it’s sure to impress your guests with its savory, spiced goodness. Bon appétit!

Bon Appetite and Happy Thanksgiving.

