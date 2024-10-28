News Americas, New York, NY, October 28, 2024: Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols is set to visit Curaçao from today, October 28th to Wednesday Oct. 30, 2024, to strengthen ties and promote cooperative efforts with the Dutch Caribbean.

During his visit, Nichols will engage with Curaçaoan leaders, including Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas and Governor Lucille George-Wout, as well as other high-ranking officials to reinforce U.S. commitment to shared goals in sustainable economic growth, regional security, and expanded educational opportunities.

In this aerial view, people walk on the floating Queen Emma Bridge connecting the two neighborhoods of Willemstad (Punda and Otrobanda) across Sint Anna Bay, Curacao, in the Dutch Caribbean. (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to government meetings, Assistant Secretary Nichols plans to connect with civil society representatives, political and business leaders, and U.S. partner organizations operating in the region. Notably, he will announce increased U.S. assistance aimed at enhancing English-language education and teacher training in the Dutch Caribbean, with a focus on expanding inclusive higher-education access at all levels of society.

This visit underscores the U.S. commitment to supporting the Dutch Caribbean island’s development goals while fostering stronger partnerships in education, security, and economic stability in the region.

The visit comes on the heels of a recent Dutch Parliament debate on the Kingdom Relations budget where several members voiced strong concerns over persistent corruption in the Dutch Caribbean islands, urging tougher enforcement and more stringent measures against officials implicated in fraud.

Aukje de Vries of the VVD highlighted good governance as a core principle of her party, expressing worry over the instability of island administrations and recurrent corruption cases. De Vries cited the recent arrest of Aruban Minister Glenbert Croes and the previous convictions of former Curaçao Prime Minister Gerrit Schotte and Sint Maarten MP Theo Heyliger.

“The VVD wants good governance for the islanders, a government that serves its people rather than itself,” De Vries stated, calling for a stronger stance on criminal behavior and greater investment in the region’s law enforcement resources.

Peter van Haasen of the PVV warned that corruption poses a severe threat to the rule of law and public trust in government. He condemned the recurring involvement of officials in fraud and bribery cases. “Corruption should never be dismissed as part of Caribbean culture. That is totally unacceptable,” Van Haasen stressed, advocating for firm action against corrupt officials to safeguard justice and social stability on the islands.

Raoul White from GroenLinks-PvdA echoed these sentiments, stressing the need for accountability. White noted that many citizens feel disillusioned, seeing political and financial elites escape consequences while others face penalties. “People feel that elites are protected while the small ones are punished. This severely damages trust in the government,” White argued, urging for concrete reforms to promote equality within the Kingdom.

The Parliament collectively urged the Dutch government to support Caribbean law enforcement efforts with financial and technical resources, underscoring that a decisive approach to corruption is essential for restoring public trust and ensuring governmental integrity across the islands.