News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sun. Oct. 27, 2024: Did Ohio-born, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe just cost Donald Trump the election?

Controversial comedian Tony Hinchcliffe created global controversy during a campaign rally for former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 27, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

As the convicted former President tries to move the needle on Latino and Black voters to his camp, Hinchcliffe, a warm up act at the Trump Madison Square Gardens, NY rally, crudely mocked Latinos including Puerto Ricans, Blacks and Middle Easterns with nine days remaining until the election. The crude jokes drew immediate backlash and led to the endorsement of Democratic contender and US Vice President, Kamala Harris, by top Latinos, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin, all with roots in Puerto Rico.

“These Latinos, they love making babies, too. Just know that they do,” Hinchcliffe said, setting up his joke: “There’s no pulling out. They don’t do that. They come inside, just like they did to our country.”

A few moments later, the comedian took a second swing at a key voting bloc within the community: Puerto Ricans.

“There’s a lot going on. I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” he said to a scattering of claps and jeers.

Hinchcliffe also told a joke about one of his Black “buddies” and how they “carved watermelons” together.

He also said “When it comes to Israel and Palestine, we’re all thinking the same thing: Settle your stuff already. Best out of three: rock, paper, scissors. You know Palestinians will throw rocks every time. And also we know Jews have a hard time throwing that paper.”

It is not the first time has made racist jokes. After a May 2021 set which he opened with insult jokes containing an anti-Asian racial slur, directed against the comedian who had preceded him, Hinchcliffe was dropped by his agent and lost a number of engagements. Hinchcliffe also received attention in October 2024 after he performed at a rally for presidential candidate Donald Trump.

So who is Tony Hinchcliffe?

Here are 10 key things to know about the Ohio-born comedian and his career trajectory:

Background and Roots

Born in Youngstown, Ohio, Tony Hinchcliffe shares his home state with Trump’s running mate, Senator J.D. Vance. Raised by a single mother, Hinchcliffe’s early life in Youngstown set the stage for his edgy, no-holds-barred comedy style. Rise in Comedy

Hinchcliffe moved to Los Angeles in 2007 to pursue comedy, starting with open mics at The Comedy Store, where he gradually advanced from working the phones to becoming a paid regular. His comedy style, which often includes roast humor, attracted attention from other comedians. Mentorship with Jeff Ross

Known as the “Roastmaster General,” Jeff Ross became a mentor to Hinchcliffe, helping him secure his first writing jobs. Hinchcliffe went on to write for several Comedy Central Roasts, including roasts for celebrities like James Franco, Justin Bieber, and Rob Lowe. The Kill Tony Podcast

Since 2013, Hinchcliffe has hosted Kill Tony, a weekly live podcast that features comedians performing short sets, followed by critiques from Hinchcliffe and guest judges. Known for its unfiltered content, the podcast has attracted a large following and sparked conversations on comedy’s limits. First Comedy Special

Hinchcliffe’s debut one-hour special, One Shot, premiered on Netflix in 2016 and was notable for being filmed in a single take. This exposure further established him as a comedian known for his dark, often confrontational humor. Move to Austin

In 2020, Hinchcliffe moved to Austin, Texas, joining comedian Joe Rogan. Kill Tony was then relocated to Austin’s Vulcan Gas Company and later to Joe Rogan’s Comedy Mothership, where it continues to draw audiences with its unpredictable, boundary-pushing format. Previous Controversy

In 2021, Hinchcliffe faced backlash after a set in which he used an anti-Asian slur against comedian Peng Dang. The incident, which was recorded and shared online, led to his removal from shows and a break with his agency. Hinchcliffe later defended his remarks as “just jokes,” sparking debate on comedy and free speech. Edgy Humor at Trump Rally

On October 27, 2024, Hinchcliffe performed as a warm-up act at a Trump rally in Madison Square Garden. His set, which included derogatory jokes about Puerto Ricans, Black people, and others, quickly drew public outrage, leading to denouncements from political figures and Latino celebrities, including Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez. Backlash from Political Figures

Following his rally remarks, figures such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ritchie Torres condemned his statements. Vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz criticized the comedian directly, while others labeled his comments offensive and out of line. Response to Criticism

Hinchcliffe responded on social media, defending his performance and stating that “these people have no sense of humor.” He dismissed accusations of racism, claiming that his jokes were taken out of context, further intensifying public debate over his comedy style and its impact.

Several prominent Florida Republicans spoke out against Hinchcliffe’s remarks.

Representative María Elvira Salazar expressed her disapproval on social media, stating she was “disgusted” by the comedian’s “racist comment.” “This rhetoric does not reflect GOP values,” Salazar wrote. “Puerto Rico sent over 48,000 soldiers to Vietnam, with more than 345 Purple Hearts awarded. This bravery deserves respect.”

Senator Rick Scott posted his own rebuke, writing, “This joke bombed for a reason. It’s not funny and it’s not true. Puerto Ricans are amazing people and amazing Americans! I’ve been to the island many times. It’s a beautiful place. Everyone should visit! I will always do whatever I can to help any Puerto Rican in Florida or on the island.”

Representative Carlos Gimenez joined the criticism, calling Hinchcliffe’s comments “completely classless” and “in poor taste.” “Puerto Rico is the crown jewel of the Caribbean and home to many of the most patriotic Americans I know,” Gimenez posted. “Tony Hinchcliffe clearly isn’t funny and doesn’t reflect my values or those of the Republican Party.”

Home to over 3 million U.S. citizens, Puerto Rico has experienced significant migration to the U.S. mainland since Hurricane Maria in 2017. While Puerto Ricans on the island do not vote in U.S. presidential elections, their relatives on the mainland can.