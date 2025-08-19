News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Tues. Aug. 19, 2025: Immigration officials are stepping up scrutiny of applicants for U.S. residency and other benefits, saying they will now weigh evidence of anti-American or anti-Semitic activity more heavily when deciding cases.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, (USCIS) said today it has updated its internal policy guide to instruct officers to treat links to extremist or anti-American movements as a major strike against an applicant. That includes involvement with terrorist groups or organizations that promote anti-Semitic views.

Officials also confirmed they have expanded the list of immigration applications subject to social media checks. Posts that show support for anti-American or antisemitic activity will be flagged and counted against applicants in discretionary reviews.

“Immigration benefits – including the ability to live and work in the United States – remain a privilege, not a right,” USCIS spokesman Matthew Tragesser said in a statement. “America’s benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies.”

The update also clarifies how officers should handle cases involving investor visas and other high-stakes applications where fraud, misrepresentation, or potential threats to U.S. national interests are suspected.

The changes come as the Trump administration continues its immigrant clamp down.