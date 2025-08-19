News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Aug. 19, 2025: Jamaican Canadian rising star Jazmin Headley is turning heads with her latest reggae release “The Fire Inside,” featuring none other than dancehall legend Bounty Killer and reggae icon Richie Stephens.

At just 12 years old, Jazmin is proving she’s a voice to watch. Her new single pairs youthful fire with seasoned artistry, blending Stephens’ soulful vocals and Bounty’s commanding delivery into what the Warlord himself calls a “musical masterpiece.”

“When you carry a fire inside, no one can shatter your dreams,” Bounty shared while in Toronto, marking his first visit to the city in 20 years. Stephens added: “It’s a powerful song filled with emotional depth and an empowering message.”

The track follows a milestone year for Jazmin, who made her film debut in MGM’s The Fire Inside, the critically acclaimed biopic of boxing champion Claressa Shields. Starring Ryan Destiny and directed by Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison, the movie gave Jazmin her first taste of the global spotlight—now extended through music.

Released via VPAL Music, the single is already resonating with fans for its uplifting lyrics and cross-generational collaboration, bridging the gap between Jamaica’s musical past and its future.

🎥 Watch the Official Video Here: YouTube

Headley is a Canadian singer, actor and voice-over artist who just completed a successful run as Judah Joseph’s brother in ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dream coat.’ She is also a cast member of the CBC Kids Series Ukulele U.