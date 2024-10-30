News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Oct. 30, 2024: The U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice, (RFJ) program is offering up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of individuals responsible for the 1994 bombing of Alas Chiricanas Flight 901 (AC Flight 901) in Panama. The attack, which has been linked to the terrorist group Hizballah by the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence, resulted in the deaths of all 21 passengers on board, including three U.S. citizens.

On July 19, 1994, AC Flight 901, traveling from Colón to Panama City, Panama, exploded shortly after takeoff when a bomb detonated on board. The explosion caused the aircraft to crash in a jungle area about 10 miles from the departure point. Among the victims was Ali Hawa Jamal, identified as the suspect who allegedly carried the bomb onto the plane.

This tragic attack took place just one day after the deadly bombing of the Argentine Jewish Mutual Aid Society building in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which killed 85 people and injured 300. A group known as Ansar Allah, later identified as an alias for Hizballah, claimed responsibility for both attacks in a statement issued from Lebanon.

The Department of State is urging anyone with relevant information on those responsible for the AC Flight 901 bombing to contact the Rewards for Justice program through Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +1-202-702-7843. All information provided will be kept strictly confidential, and relocation assistance may be available. Further details about this reward offer are accessible on the Rewards for Justice website at www.rewardsforjustice.net.