News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Oct. 30, 2024: Shimron Hetmyer, the dynamic Guyana-born, West Indies batsman known for his powerful hitting, is set to make a comeback to the West Indies One Day International (ODI) team after nearly a year’s absence. Cricket West Indies has announced that Hetmyer, 27, will join the 15-member squad to face England in a three-match ODI series starting tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 31st, in Antigua.

Shimron Hetymer, seen here as part of the West Indies during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between West Indies and India at Old Trafford on June 27, 2019 in Manchester, England, returns to the 2024 ODI series against England. (Photo by Gareth Copley-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

Hetmyer’s last appearance for the West Indies ODI team was in December 2023 against England. His inclusion marks the only change to the squad that recently toured Sri Lanka, as he replaces opening batsman Alick Athanaze.

West Indies head coach for white-ball cricket, Daren Sammy, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming home series, emphasizing the historic rivalry between West Indies and England. “Playing against England always brings out a new challenge and reignites a rivalry that both the players and Caribbean fans eagerly anticipate,” Sammy said. “We showed our capability last year by beating them at home in an ODI series, and we’re ready to take on a strong England side once again.”

Sammy also highlighted the significance of home-ground support as the team aims for qualification in the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2027. “Playing at home with the local support’s energy and passion is always special,” he added. “We’ve assembled a balanced squad ready to compete with one of the best teams globally.”

Squad:

West Indies: Rovman Powell (captain), Roston Chase (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Fletcher, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.