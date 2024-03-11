News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Mon. March 11, 2024: US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is on the way to Kingston, Jamaica today to participate in the High-Level Meeting on Haiti, called by the heads of government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards a plane at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on March 11, 2024, en route to Kingston, Jamaica for emergency talks with Caribbean leaders on Haiti’s crisis. Envoys from key nations were set to meet Monday in Jamaica to address the spiraling instability in Haiti, where gang violence has crippled the impoverished nation’s capital and forced foreign diplomats to evacuate over the weekend. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

His visit comes as violence escalates in Haiti and days after President Joe Biden completely ignored the Caribbean and Latin America in his State of the Union address. It also comes amid a travel advisory that was slapped on Jamaica by Blinken’s department.

A department spokesperson said the main agenda includes discussions on a proposal, jointly developed with CARICOM and Haitian stakeholders, aimed at expediting a political transition in Haiti. This involves the establishment of a broad-based, independent presidential college and the deployment of a Multinational Security Support Mission to tackle the ongoing security crisis. The meeting also comes as Haiti’s prime minister remains locked out of the country in Puerto Rico.

Secretary Blinken is also set to hold talks with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. These discussions will center on bilateral and regional matters, underscoring the enduring bond between the United States and Jamaica.