News, Americas, Toronto, ON, January 21, 2026: The highly anticipated University of the West Indies, (UWI), Toronto Benefit Awards is proud to announce its 2026 honorees for the 17th annual evening of recognition in support of scholarships for students in the Caribbean. The prestigious event will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, 181 Wellington Street West, Toronto, beginning at 5:30 p.m. EST.

L to R: Ayesha Curry, Tonya Williams, The Honourable Marci Ien, The Honourable Justice McLeod, Sam Ibrahim

Hosted by The University of the West Indies (UWI) – consistently ranked among the world’s top universities – this year’s theme, Unlocking Brilliance, reflects UWI’s enduring commitment to nurturing talent, leadership, and opportunity across the Caribbean and its global diaspora.

“This is a powerful night of purpose and pride,” says Dr. Donette Chin-Loy Chang, Patron of the UWI Toronto Benefit Awards. “For 16 years, Canadians have supported the cause of ensuring that students in the Caribbean are afforded the chance to fulfill their dreams of education. We have met the moment, built bridges of hope, and lit the way. This year, with great fervour, we will ‘unlock the brilliance of students’ whilst celebrating once again leaders who, by their works, have demonstrated the results of how unlocking potential transforms communities. Now more than ever, with several existential threats worldwide, we must stand firm in unity in the belief that education will change the world.”

A signature event on Toronto’s social and philanthropic calendar, the UWI Toronto Benefit Awards attracts a distinguished audience of corporate executives, cultural leaders, public figures, and community champions united by a shared commitment to giving back.

2026 UWI Toronto Benefit Awards Honourees

• Luminary Award: Mrs. Ayesha Curry– Renowned entrepreneur, philanthropist, and wellness advocate whose work centres on community upliftment, cultural empowerment, and purpose-driven leadership.

• Luminary Award: Ms. Tonya Williams, O.C. – Award-winning actress, producer, and founder of initiatives supporting diversity in media and film and has been a driving force for inclusion and cultural representation.

• G. Raymond Chang Award: Mr. Sam Ibrahim – Esteemed business leader and philanthropist recognized for his dedication to community advancement and social impact initiatives.

• Chancellor’s Award:

– Black Opportunity Fund – A transformative organization investing in economic, educational, and leadership opportunities for Black communities.

– Lifelong Leadership Institute – A pioneering institution committed to leadership development and lifelong learning.

• Vice-Chancellor’s Award:

– The Honourable Marci Ien – Former Member of Parliament and award-winning broadcaster, recognized for her advocacy, public service, and community leadership.

– The Honourable Justice Donald F. McLeod – Distinguished jurist recognized for decades of service to justice, equity, and civic leadership.

• Patron’s Award: Sagicor – Honoured for its longstanding commitment to education, community investment, and scholarship support.

Mrs. Elizabeth Buchanan-Hind, Chair of the UWI Toronto Benefit Awards noted, “In addition to its core mission of funding scholarships for Caribbean students, a portion of the proceeds from the 2026 UWI Toronto Benefit Awards will be directed toward Hurricane Melissa relief efforts, supporting recovery and rebuilding initiatives in affected Jamaican communities.”

The UWI Toronto Benefit Awards has awarded more than 1,000 scholarships to Caribbean students to date. The event continues to play a vital role in ensuring access to higher education while responding to the evolving needs of the region.

Media Availability: 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Honourees, Patrons, and select VIPs)

Red Carpet Cocktail Hour: 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Dinner, Awards Program & Entertainment: 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

After Party: 10:00 p.m. – Midnight

About The University of the West Indies

The University of the West Indies has been a driving force in Caribbean development for more than 75 years, producing global leaders across medicine, law, science, culture, business, and public service. Today, UWI is an internationally respected institution with nearly 50,000 students across five campuses and global centres worldwide, consistently ranked among the world’s top universities for impact, innovation, and excellence.