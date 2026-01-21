News Americas, SEOUL, South Korea, Weds. Jan. 21, 2026:Criticism of the South Korean government is rising after senior officials publicly stigmatized a specific religious group. An order calling for investigation and “eradication” of the group was issued, resulting in allegations of religious persecution. Global leaders – including U.S. President Donald Trump – have expressed concern that such actions may undermine fundamental principles of democracy, particularly freedom of religion and the separation of church and state.

Many observers have expressed concern about the contrast between South Korea’s image as a K-Pop and K-Drama cultural powerhouse and a growing perception that the nation exhibits signs of democratic regression.

President Trump mentions raids on churches in South Korea during an August 2025 summit. (Photo credit: Cheong Wa Dae)

South Korean President and Prime Minister Label Religious Group a “Cult,” Call for “Eradication” – Drawing Criticism

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (Photo credit: Cheong Wa Dae)

On January 12, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung publicly condemned Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (hereafter referred to as “Shincheonji”), and other religious groups, declaring that “the harm they cause to society has been left unchecked for too long, resulting in serious damage.”

The following day, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok echoed the president’s remarks during a cabinet meeting, ordering a joint investigation into the “pseudo-religious group” and “cult” aimed at its “eradication.” Following these statements, a joint team of law enforcement agencies was assembled and investigations are underway. Ongoing discussions in the National Assembly regarding the appointment of a special prosecutor have prompted concerns about additional compulsory measures to follow—including a search-and-seizure operation.

Article 20 of the Constitution of South Korea guarantees freedom of religion as a fundamental right. Even so, statements made by President Lee Jae Myung (without any judicial ruling) targeting Shincheonji as responsible for social harm have prompted concerns that “state authority is fostering stigma and hostility toward a specific religion.” Critics assert that the president’s remarks seem to undermine constitutional and democratic principles. President Lee Jae Myung’s election follows the impeachment of South Korea’s former president, which occurred after an unconstitutional declaration of martial law.

Shincheonji Responds: “Repeated Targeted Investigations Amount to Religious Discrimination”

President Lee Jae Myung during 2020 search-and-seizure operations at Shincheonji facilities. (Photo credit: Gyeonggi Province)

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, founded in 1984 by Chairman Lee Man-hee, is a rapidly growing Christian organization, reporting increases of over 100,000 members a year. Some analysts suggest that the group’s expansion and visibility may have contributed to heightened political and social scrutiny. The organization first became a major focus of state action during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. At the time, authorities conducted large-scale investigations over alleged violations of infectious disease laws. Shincheonji reported more than ten search-and-seizure operations targeting its headquarters and branch churches.

President Lee Jae Myung, who was the governor of Gyeonggi Province at the time, adopted a hardline stance, personally leading a forced entry into Shincheonji’s headquarters. South Korean courts later acquitted Shincheonji of major charges, including alleged violations of the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act. In response, Shincheonji stated that “although numerous complaints and accusations have been filed against us, courts have consistently dropped charges or ruled ‘not guilty,’” adding that “issues already resolved by the judiciary are now being recycled as tools for political and public attacks.” The church emphasized that it is “a religious community with no intention of engaging in political conflict,” and urged authorities to “stop using a specific religion as a scapegoat while speaking of national unity.”

International Scrutiny Intensifies as President Trump and Democracy Advocacy Groups Voice Concern

Screenshot of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Truth Social post

International concern has grown since U.S. President Donald Trump alluded to allegations that the South Korean government has conducted “very vicious raids” on churches and entered U.S. military bases to gather information. In August, the president’s post on Truth Social indicated that “a purge or a revolution” in South Korea could be taking place. Observers note that it is highly unusual for the leader of an allied nation to publicly express concern over another country’s internal law enforcement practices. In December, the International Democracy Union, (IDU), stated that South Korea should be monitored for adherence to core governance principles and the protection of fundamental rights. Resolutions of this nature directed at South Korea are rare, especially on issues related to governance and the rule of law.

Freedom of religion is expressly protected under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, (ICCPR), and any interference by the state must meet standards of legality, proportionality, and minimal restriction. This case poses a fundamental question for liberal democracies: To what extent can the state intervene in religious matters and fundamental civil rights? International attention is turning to the future of South Korea’s democracy as it bears the weight of this question.