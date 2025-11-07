News Americas, SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Fri. Nov. 7, 2025: Fresh off his election victory, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani began his first post-election trip with a powerful gesture of faith and unity – attending prayers at a local mosque in Puerto Rico before joining fellow politicians at the annual SOMOS conference in San Juan.

New York City Mayor elect Zohran Mamdani in white shirt, joins members of the Centro Islamico del Caribe -Masjid Ebadur Rahman mosque in prayer on November 7, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Mamdani is in San Juan for the annual SOMOS political retreat an annual summit that brings New York politicians and lobbyists together for strategy meetings. (Photo by Angel Valentin/Getty Images)

Wearing a white shirt and surrounded by members of the Centro Islámico del Caribe – Masjid Ebadur Rahman Mosque, Mamdani prayed alongside the island’s Muslim community on Friday, reflecting his commitment to diversity, solidarity, and interfaith engagement.

New York City Mayor elect Zohran Mamdani in white shirt, joins members of the Centro Islamico del Caribe -Masjid Ebadur Rahman mosque in prayer. on November 7, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Angel Valentin/Getty Images)

“Faith and community are at the heart of who I am – and being here reminds me that our work must always center people, wherever they are,” Mamdani said after the service.

New York City Mayor elect Zohran Mamdani meets with the press after he joined members of the Centro Islamico del Caribe -Masjid Ebadur Rahman mosque in prayer on November 7, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Mamdani is in San Juan for the annual SOMOS political retreat an annual summit that brings New York politicians and lobbyists together for strategy meetings. (Photo by Angel Valentin/Getty Images)

The 34-year-old mayor-elect, who made history this week by defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa, later joined state leaders, lawmakers, and lobbyists at the SOMOS Puerto Rico Conference – a long-standing political retreat that mixes strategy sessions with post-election celebrations.

New York City Mayor elect Zohran Mamdani helps hand out lunch after he joined members of the Centro Islamico del Caribe -Masjid Ebadur Rahman mosque in prayer on November 7, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Angel Valentin/Getty Images)

At SOMOS: From Politics to Plantains

Mamdani was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd at the Hilton Caribe, where he pledged to “fight for working people” and build an affordable, inclusive city.

His Democratic ally, New York Attorney General Letitia James, playfully led attendees in a chant of “Mamdani, whoa-oh-oh-oh!” to the tune of the Italian classic “Volare.”

The SOMOS conference – part policy summit, part social gathering – features panels like “Workforce Development Through Rising Communities” and “Celebrating Human Services Together,” while giving elected officials a rare opportunity to network and unwind after a grueling campaign season.

“I’m happy to be here at SOMOS, and I’m happy also to be here because you cannot tell the story of New York City without telling the story of Puerto Rico,” Mamdani told reporters, moments before sampling the island’s iconic dish, mofongo. “It was great,” he added with a grin.

Transition in Motion

Back in New York, Mamdani has already begun forming his transition team, enlisting veteran city officials and progressive advisors to help steer his ambitious agenda focused on housing affordability, public transit reform, and climate resilience.

Before landing in Puerto Rico, Mamdani spoke by phone with outgoing Mayor Eric Adams, who pledged full cooperation with the transition process, according to a spokesperson. Adams, however, did not attend this year’s SOMOS gathering.

Mamdani is expected to return to New York on Saturday, where his transition meetings will continue.

His trip – blending faith, politics, and celebration – signaled both a symbolic and strategic start to his tenure, marking him as a leader unafraid to connect with communities across borders while reaffirming his message of unity and inclusion.