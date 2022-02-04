News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 4, 2022: It’s almost time for Super Bowl LVI 2022 on Feb. 13th. This year, instead of just chip and dips, try this Caribbean inspired game day appetizer that is sure to satisfy that wing craving.

Caribbean-Style Chicken Wings

Ingredients

6 oz pineapple juice

½ cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons soy sauce

½ cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon ground thyme

2 teaspoons allspice

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

7 cloves garlic

1 habanero pepper

1 bunch green onions

2 tablespoons fresh ginger

1 whole cut-up chicken (3–4 lb)

Steps