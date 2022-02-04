Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb 4, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Feb. 4, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

As Fans Gear Up For Super Bowl LVI, The NFL has awarded $1 million in funding to study the effects of cannabis on pain management, performance and neuroprotection from concussions among football players. Research teams from the University of California San Diego and University of Regina were selected to receive the funding out of 106 applicants.

Reggae-punk sensation Sublime says it has entered an exclusive partnership to market marijuana products for California’s regulated cannabis market beginning later this year. “Sublime has its own weed now! I mean, what more needs to be said other than light ‘em up!” drummer Bud Gaugh said in a press release. “Time to ‘Smoke Two Joints,’” he added, referring to the band’s 1992 breakout hit.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday formally attached a marijuana banking reform amendment to a large-scale bill dealing with innovation and manufacturing—the latest development in a years-long effort to protect financial institutions that work with state-legal cannabis businesses.

Mississippi Has become the 37th state in The US to legalize medical marijuana.

Apollon Formularies has officially opened its International Cancer and Chronic Pain Institute in Jamaica, which will specialize in Complementary and Alternative Medical treatments for cancer patients. These treatments will include Apollon’s medical cannabis products.

Medical Marijuana, Inc., the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States has opened a new office and warehouse in South Africa Through its subsidiary Kannaway.

A new report from Fatpos Global says the global cannabis extract market will surpass USD 37.67 billion by 2030 from USD 7.02 billion in 2020.

Canada’s regulated cannabis industry has contributed 43.5 billion Canadian dollars ($34.2 billion) to the country’s gross domestic product between recreational marijuana legalization in 2018 and 2021, according to a new report.

And Three Marijuana Stocks To Consider Buying And Holding Are: Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF), Columbia Care (OTC:CCHWF), and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG).