BELIZE CITY, Belize, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — BC.GAME has announced it will be the main sponsor of the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, the professional cricket team representing the Caribbean nation of St. Kitts and Nevis and winners of the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) championship. Under the agreement, the BC.GAME logo will appear on the front of the Patriots’ playing jerseys, supported by in-stadium branding, official digital channel integration, and fan engagement initiatives.

Founded in 2015, the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots play their home matches at Warner Park in Basseterre. The team claimed the CPL championship in 2021 and won the inaugural men’s The 6ixty tournament in 2022. Warner Park has a regular seating capacity of approximately 8,000, which can be expanded to around 10,000 for major events. With consistent results and strong home support, the Patriots remain one of the league’s most competitive teams.

BC.GAME stated that the decision to become the Patriots’ Main Sponsor was based on three key considerations:

Team influence : The Patriots have delivered strong performances in the CPL and built a large, loyal fan base, aligning closely with BC.GAME’s brand positioning.

: The Patriots have delivered strong performances in the CPL and built a large, loyal fan base, aligning closely with BC.GAME’s brand positioning. Season focus : The CPL’s compact schedule ensures concentrated and measurable brand exposure, with the front-of-shirt position guaranteeing visibility in key broadcast moments.

: The CPL’s compact schedule ensures concentrated and measurable brand exposure, with the front-of-shirt position guaranteeing visibility in key broadcast moments. Community connection: The team enjoys strong support both locally and among diaspora communities, making it an ideal platform to pair in-stadium excitement with digital engagement and global fan interaction.

The partnership includes: Main Sponsor status for the 2025 season, front-of-shirt placement on both home and away jerseys (as confirmed by the club), in-stadium and broadcast-visible assets (including perimeter boards and interview backdrops), integration with the club’s official website and social media channels, and a series of fan engagement and reward activities around matchdays and player content.

Jack Dorset, CEO of BC.GAME, said:

“Becoming the Patriots’ Main Sponsor puts BC.GAME at the heart of the CPL action. The front-of-shirt position ensures our brand appears at the most important moments of the season. We will pair this visibility with interactive products and experiences that bring the matchday energy to our global online community.”

“We are excited to welcome BC.GAME as our Main Sponsor for the 2025 season. From jerseys to the stadium, from broadcast to social media, this partnership will deepen fan engagement and bring the energy of Caribbean cricket to a wider audience.” said Navneet Ganapathi – Sponsorship head of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

About BC.GAME BC.GAME is a global online igaming platform that supports multiple cryptocurrency payment options and emphasizes fair, transparent, and mobile-first experiences. The brand continues to expand its international presence through sports sponsorships and community-driven initiatives, serving players worldwide.

About St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots Founded in 2015, the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots compete in the Caribbean Premier League. The team won the 2021 CPL championship and the men’s 2022 The 6ixty title. Home matches are played at Warner Park in Basseterre.