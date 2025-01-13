News Americas, New York, NY, January 13, 2025: A Brazilian national was today designated a terrorist by the US State government, along with a Croatian and a South African for running The Terrorgram Collective, a transnational white supremacist extremist group on Telegram.

Ciro Daniel Amorim Ferreira, who also resides in Brazil and is an administrator for Terrorgram was named along with Noah Licul, a Croatian national living in Croatia and a senior member of the group; and Hendrik-Wahl Muller, a South African national residing in South Africa and another channel administrator, as “Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) under Executive Order 13224.

Details of the Designation

The Terrorgram Collective operates predominantly on Telegram, promoting violent white supremacist ideology and providing tactical guidance for attacks targeting government officials, critical infrastructure, and minority groups. The U.S. Department of State outlined the group’s role in inciting and facilitating attacks globally, including:

A shooting outside an LGBTQI+ bar in Slovakia. July 2024: A planned attack on energy facilities in New Jersey.

A planned attack on energy facilities in New Jersey. August 2024: A knife attack at a mosque in Türkiye.

Impact of the Designation

Under the designation, all assets of these individuals and the group within U.S. jurisdiction are frozen, and American citizens and entities are prohibited from engaging in transactions with them. This measure aims to cut off the group’s access to financial systems and bolster efforts to disrupt their operations.

The U.S. Department of Justice has also pursued legal action against domestic members of Terrorgram. In September 2024, two U.S.-based leaders were charged with a 15-count indictment, including solicitation of hate crimes, conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, and targeting federal officials.

A Global Effort Against REMVE Threats

The Biden-Harris administration has prioritized countering domestic terrorism, including REMVE and white identity terrorism, through initiatives like the National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism released in 2021. The designation of foreign entities and leaders linked to violent extremism reflects the administration’s commitment to addressing the transnational dimensions of these threats.

This action marks a significant step in combating the spread of violent white supremacist ideologies, particularly as they transcend borders and utilize digital platforms to mobilize supporters and orchestrate attacks. The inclusion of Ferreira, a Brazilian national, underscores the global nature of the fight against REMVE actors and the importance of international collaboration in addressing these threats.

This designation is expected to enhance enforcement capabilities globally and serve as a warning to entities supporting such extremist ideologies.