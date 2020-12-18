Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 18, 2020: Here are the cannabis headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020:

Rapper T.I. has become an investor and equity partner in the Georgia-based cannabis company Harvest Connect LLC. The Harvest Connect family of brands includes CBD Store and More, and Graceleaf.

New Jersey lawmakers on Thursday passed a historic bill that establishes rules and regulations for legal cannabis sales and makes the Garden State the first in the northeast region to overhaul its pot laws.

The US Senate Has approved a bipartisan bill meant to promote studies into the effects of marijuana. The move comes one week after the House passed separate cannabis research legislation.

The Premier of the British Virgin Islands say investors are dropping out because Governor Augustus Jaspert has not signed the Cannabis Licensing Act — legislation that sets the framework for the establishment of a medical marijuana industry in the BVI.

Bermuda is taking its first steps to formally lay the legal groundwork for a regulated adult-use and medical cannabis industry, potentially setting up a clash with the United Kingdom, which has thus far stifled an attempt by the British Virgin Islands to regulate medical marijuana.

Malawi is ready to start commercial production and processing of cannabis for medicinal and industrial use, the southern African country’s new Cannabis Regulatory Authority said.

The Martha Stewart CBD collection is now available at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements, both online and at 580+ retail locations in the US.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF), Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) and Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF)