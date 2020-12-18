News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 18, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Dec. 18, 2020:

Sandals Grenada has challenged a report from health officials there that has linked the all-inclusive resort to an increase in cases of COVID-19 across the island. the general manager is insisting that investigations are still ongoing. 26 people tested positive for the virus at the Sandals all-inclusive resort there. the island now has 85 cases of the virus.

Canada is warning its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to The French Caribbean countries of Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Barths, Saint Martin And French Guiana due to COVID-19.

The US is warning its nationals to reconsider travel to the Turks & Caicos Islands Due to health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions. The island past 771 cases this week.



The CDC is urging all Travelers To avoid all nonessential travel to Saint Lucia because of a High Level Three Threat from COVID-19.

British Airways’ has resumed service from London Gatwick to Montego Bay, Jamaica twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays until April 2021 as the island welcomed over 65,000 visitors in November alone.

Looking for the Best Hotel In The Caribbean? The Caribbean Journal has just named The Ritz-Carlton, St Thomas, USVI ‘the 2021 Caribbean Hotel of the Year’ and the USVI as the Caribbean Island of the Year.

You can now explore places to stay in 12 Caribbean destinations ahead of 2021 as Airbnb teams up with the Caribbean Tourism Organization to put the spotlight on the tourist haven. See airbnb.com/d/discover-caribbean