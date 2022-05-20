Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 20, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, May 20, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

Actor Woody Harrelson has long been vocal in his support of the legalization of marijuana and this week opened his first cannabis dispensary — named The Woods WeHo — alongside Erba Markets founder Devon Wheeler. The pair worked with comedian Bill Maher, Jay Handal, and designer Thomas Schoos to bring the store to life.

Rapper Snoop Dogg got into the conversation about buying Twitter and this week gained the attention of Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO responded to Snoop’s original tweet about buying the platform with two fire emojis. Snoop replied: “You bring the fire I’ll bring the smoke!!”

Beak and Skiff apple orchard farm will begin growing cannabis. The farm received a cannabis growing license from New York State. The company won’t be selling cannabis straight to the consumer, they will be selling to distributors who will sell to retailers.

The President of Zimbabwe has commissioned a U.S.$27 million medicinal cannabis farm and processing plant at Mount Hampden set up by Swiss Biocieuticals Limited in West Province, Zimbabwe.

The Guyana government has tabled legislation aimed at establishing a hemp industry in the country. Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, said the Industrial Hemp Bill will, “provide for the cultivating and manufacturing of industrial hemp and hemp-related products.

Although marijuana remains strictly forbidden by US federal law, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday that Congress quietly amended the statute in 2018 to legalize cannabis cigarettes and vaping products that have similar intoxicants but are made from hemp.

The Massachusetts House voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to approve major reforms to the state’s marijuana laws. Among the changes – allowing cities and towns to opt in to hosting marijuana cafés.

Israel has exported cannabis seeds abroad for the first time ever. Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement that seeds from the crop science company BetterSeeds were sent to the United States.

And three marijuana stocks to buy now include Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR); Canopy Growth (CGC) and Verano Holdings (VRNOF).