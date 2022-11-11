News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 11, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Nov. 11, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

Mike Tyson and his company TYSON 2.0 have been busy, expanding their global footprint to Alaska, via a partnership with Cold Creek Extracts, the Alaska-based CBD and THC manufacturer.

Voters in the US States of Missouri and Maryland this week voted to legalize recreational marijuana, further loosening state pot laws for more than 12 million Americans.

The Guyana Parliament has approved an amendment to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control (Amendment) Bill of 2021 paving the way for the removal of custodial sentences for persons in possession of 30 grammes or less of cannabis.

A Jamaican green-card holder has asked the Supreme Court to overrule a precedent on “crimes involving moral turpitude.” Daye was convicted under Virginia law on three charges of bringing marijuana into the state and the agency ordered he be sent back to Jamaica.

The global cannabis extract market size is expected to reach USD 15.5 billion by 2030. According to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc, it is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period.

The first cannabis business fostered by Sacramento, California’s social equity program has opened its doors. Embarc, owned by Rob Jackson and Lauren Carpenter, is the first to open under CORE, the city’s cannabis equity program.

Global company Akanda announced the arrival and sale in Germany of its first shipment of medical cannabis from Portugal. Akanda, headquartered in London, recently entered into a supply deal with the German cannabis distribution company Cansativa Group

