Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 5, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Nov. 5, 2021 in 60 seconds:

More celebrities are partnering up to create weed brands. Grammy-winning rapper Lil Kim is aligning with California cultivator Superbad Inc. to create an Aphrodiasiac flower brand while Columbia Care, and Grammy winner Pitbull have launched N2P, a CBD product line that includes gummies, tinctures, salves and lip balms.

Meek Mill Says He threatened to walk off a private jet after an encounter with what he calls a “racist” flight attendant. He reportedly boarded a private jet on Oct. 29th, shortly before he was confronted by a crew member, who accused him and his crew of smoking weed. After realizing that he had offended his passengers, the attendant apologized. “I’m gonna try and fix this problem,” he tells Meek.

Voters in more than a dozen Ohio cities had the chance to weigh in on marijuana reform on their ballots on Tuesday, and seven of those jurisdictions ultimately approved local measures to decriminalize cannabis.

A referendum in Philadelphia , PA. that asked voters if they supported the legalization of marijuana overwhelmingly passed, signaling to Pennsylvania lawmakers where residents fall on the issue.

New York marijuana regulators This week approved rules for the state’s cannabinoid hemp program, notably clarifying that flower from the crop can be sold but delta-8 THC products are currently prohibited from being marketed.

The boom in cultivating medicinal cannabis has aroused sudden interest among Colombian businessmen, and more so now that the government has signed a decree that will allow the export of the dried flower of cannabis as raw material and not necessarily as a transformed product

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has told prime brokerage clients it will no longer let them buy certain U.S. cannabis-related securities beginning Nov. 8, Reuters Is Reporting.

Jamaican singers Zac Jone$ and Jesse Royal have released The Weed Song, dedicated to the ‘feel good’ one receives from the controversial plant.

And 3 cannabis stocks to look for this week are: SMG – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company; NBEV,NewAge, Inc. and TGODF, The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.