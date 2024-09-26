News Americas, New York, NY, September 25, 2024: Caribbean-American U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, has secured a second high-profile indictment in just over a week. This time, it is the sitting mayor of New York City, Eric Adams.

FLASHBACK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends the annual German American Steuben Parade on September 21, 2024, on 5th Avenue in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

In a historic development, Mayor Adams has become the first sitting New York City mayor to be indicted by a grand jury, according to a report by the New York Times tonight. The indictment, part of a federal probe, is expected to be unsealed tomorrow by U.S. Attorney Williams, the son of Jamaican immigrants.

FLASHBACK – Damian Williams, US attorney for the Southern District of New York, announces the indictment of Samuel Bankman-Fried on December 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Mayor Adams is expected to surrender to authorities early next week, as reported by the New York Times. In response, Adams released a statement to the New York Post, saying: “I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target — and a target I became. If I am charged, I am innocent, and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

The mayor has consistently denied any wrongdoing amid the ongoing federal investigation.

This historic indictment comes after federal prosecutors demanded records from City Hall, focusing on communications between the Adams administration and six foreign countries, including Turkey, Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea, and Uzbekistan, as part of the wide-reaching probe.

Sources reported that Adams’ 2021 campaign had been served with subpoenas concerning donations linked to Turkey, which led to a broader investigation into foreign influence. Federal subpoenas issued in July requested extensive records from the administration regarding these foreign interactions.

The investigation gained significant public attention in November when FBI agents conducted a high-profile raid on the Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs, a key fundraiser for Adams’ campaign, who also faces charges related to the case.

Since then, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has remained tight-lipped as the probe continues to unravel, marking a critical moment in New York City’s political landscape.

If Adams resigns, Caribbean American Public Advocate, Jumaane Williams, will be sworn in to the post temporarily until the elections.