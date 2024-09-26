PORTMORE, Jamaica, Sept. 26, 2024: ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, recently hosted its Back-To-School with ibex event at the company’s Portmore location.

Back-To-School with ibex helps school-aged children of ibex employees prepare for the new school year. Employees from departments across the company in all four Jamaica sites were eligible, including parents with little ones starting school for the first time and those with top performers at the primary and secondary levels. In addition, the Special Country Manager’s Award went to the two top CXC performers along with a new laptop for each.

“Education is the foundation of success, and we are delighted to help support our employees’ children as they begin their next school year,” said ibex SVP of Operations and Jamaica Country Manager Tamara Ricketts-Brown. “ibex brings together the best talent, training, culture and technology in Jamaica to deliver amazing customer experiences for many of the world’s leading brands. By combining our AI-enabled technology, award-winning rewards and recognition programs, and exciting career development opportunities, we offer an engaging and rewarding employee experience that helps our agents grow and succeed.”

In Jamaica, ibex has been recognized for its outstanding culture, employee experience, development opportunities and service, including Best Place to Work for Women in Central America and the Caribbean by Great Place to Work, Nearshore Company of the Year by Nearshore Americas, and Central America and Caribbean Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan.

ibex is hiring 1,300 new agents in Jamaica over the next two months for multiple client programs supporting top brands in exciting industries, such as retail, technology, health and beauty, and transportation logistics.

Join the winning team at ibex to realize your dream – apply here: https://www.ibex.co/join-us/jamaica/.

