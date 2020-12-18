The Caribbean Is Projected To Grow Next Year Despite COVID

The Caribbean is forecast to see an uptick in their economies next year including the Dominican Republic. (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)
Compiled By NAN Business Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 18, 2020: The Caribbean will have positive growth in 2021, but it will not be enough to recover pre-pandemic levels of economic activity according to Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, (ECLAC).

In its preliminary overview of the economies of the Caribbean, ECLAC forecasts an average contraction of -7.9% in 2020 and growing by 4.2% in 2021.

Here is the projections for the Caribbean countries for 2021:

Antigua and Barbuda – 13.4

Guyana – 8.1

Saint Lucia – 7.5

Belize – 7.5

Saint Kitts and Nevis – 6.4

Barbados – 6.0

Grenada – 5.7

Bahamas – 4.5

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – 3.9

Dominica – 3.4

Trinidad and Tobago – 3.3

Cuba – 3.0

Suriname – 2.0

Jamaica – 2.0

Haiti – 2.0

