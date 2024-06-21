News Americas, New York, NY, June 21, 2024: Caribbean roots star, Blac Chyna, has responded to Rob Kardashian’s claim that he has sole custody of their daughter, Dream. The 33-year-old entrepreneur, who shares a nine-year-old son, King Cairo, with Tyga and five-year-old daughter, Dream, with Kardashian, faced criticism from both fathers last week. They challenged her complaints about not receiving child support and claimed to have primary custody of the children.

Caribbean roots star Blac Chyna attended the Ladylike Women Of Excellence Awards x Fashion Show at The Beverly Hilton on June 01, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Ladylike Women of Excellence Awards)

However, Neighborhood Talk clarified the custody agreement between Rob and Chyna. According to the agreement, Dream is with her mother from Saturday to Wednesday, with alternating weeks. The outlet shared this information on Instagram, urging people to stop criticizing Blac Chyna. They wrote, “So y’all need to get off Blac Chyna back. Rob should feel bad for creating that narrative to be honest.” Chyna commented on the post, affirming, “Facts [prayer emoji] (sic).”

The situation escalated after Tyga and Rob reacted to Blac Chyna’s social media post about having to give up several of her cars due to financial difficulties. She lamented her struggles as a single mother, stating, “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support. I’m a MAMA. Single no support child support.”

Tyga quickly responded, explaining why he doesn’t pay child support. He commented on a screenshot of Chyna’s tweets, saying, “I pay 40k a year for my son school he lives w me mon-sat. Why would I pay child support lol.(sic).” Rob echoed this sentiment, stating, “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. Handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol.”

In a humorous exchange, Tyga noted the difference in their payments and tagged Rob, asking, “how u pay 3k less. Let me kno the plug.(sic).” Despite the financial challenges, Blac Chyna continues to defend her role as a dedicated mother, maintaining her commitment to raising her children while managing her career.